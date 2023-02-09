What is a heat wave? Here's what it is, how it affects your body and how to stay safe.

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Excessive heat can strike at any time during the year, even if you live in places where temperatures over 100 degrees are considered the norm.

Sometimes, the weather can become unbearable. It can feel as if you've stepped into an oven whenever you walk outside. In cases of extreme heat, your body can react in adverse ways, including experiencing dehydration or, worse, heat stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Throughout history, heat waves have struck various parts of the U.S. from coast-to-coast. The summer of 1936 is one of the hottest on record and impacted the country when air conditioning was not a staple in average homes, according to the National Weather Service. Around 5,000 Americans died from the extreme heat, said the NWS.

But what is a heat wave, and what causes it?

Just curious: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

How to keep dogs cool: Tips to keep your pup from overheating

What is a heat wave?

A heat wave is a period of time when temperatures are well above average and much warmer than usual for that area and time of year, said Bianca Feldkircher, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Heat waves can vary in length and intensity. But, in order to be classified as a heat wave, the high temperatures must last for at least two days, said Feldkircher.

Heat waves can occur at any time of year and can take place anywhere in the world.

Heat waves&nbsp;can vary in length and intensity and can happen anywhere at any time of the year.
Heat waves can vary in length and intensity and can happen anywhere at any time of the year.

'Dominating the entire country': Unrelenting, coast-to-coast heat wave scorches US

Extreme heat can happen anywhere: Heat 'apocalypse' broils Europe

What causes a heat wave?

Heat waves are typically caused by "unusually strong, high pressure systems," said Feldkircher.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, air from atmospheric upper levels is pulled downward and is then compressed, causing increases in temperature. The longer this high pressure system stays, the hotter the area becomes.

When these high pressure systems linger over an area for a period of time, it is then classified as a heat wave, Feldkircher said.

What happens to the human body during a heat wave?

During extreme temperatures and heat waves, people may experience dehydration, heat exhaustion and in the most extreme cases, heat stroke, according to Boston University.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke is considered the most serious heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat stroke include:

  • Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

  • Loss of consciousness

  • Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

  • Seizures

  • Very high body temperature

Heat stroke can even be fatal if not treated properly.

Heat exhaustion is the result of excessive loss of water and salt, according to the CDC. Its symptoms include:

  • Headache

  • Nausea

  • Dizziness

  • Weakness

  • Irritability

  • Thirst

  • Sweating

  • Higher body temperature

  • Decreased urine output

Those most at risk during heat waves include the elderly, children, those who are pregnant and those who are homeless, said Feldkircher.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke: How to recognize warnings signs and tips to keep cool

Beat the heat: 7 low-tech, old-fashioned ways to keep your home cool when temperatures soar

How do you stay safe in heat wave?

Unusually high temperatures should be taken extremely seriously, said Feldkircher. There are various ways to stay safe in a heat wave.

It is important to limit any kind of outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, said Feldkircher. If you can avoid going outdoors during those times, try to put off activities until the morning or after the sun goes down.

Staying hydrated is also key to staying safe in heat waves. According to the Red Cross, on average, a person should drink approximately 3/4 of a gallon of liquids per day. 

Eating foods that have a high water content, such as fruits and vegetables, can also keep you hydrated, said Feldkircher.

The Red Cross also advises to keep your home cool by doing the following:

  • Covering windows with drapes or shades.

  • Installing air conditioners and insulation around them.

  • Use window reflectors to send heat back outside.

Staying cool during hot weather: As heat wave impacts millions, here's how to stay safe

More weather wonder

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is a heat wave: Understanding its causes and how you can stay safe

Latest Stories

  • It may be mild, but the snowiest months are just ahead for these parts of Canada

    Is this it, Canada? Climate data shows who can expect even more snow this winter season.

  • Icy morning ahead for Ontario as a wet, windy system approaches

    A rainy, windy Texas low approaching the Great Lakes will make for a difficult Thursday morning commute across parts of Ontario.

  • It reached - 60 °C during 'Worst Storm in Canadian Railroad History'

    Transporation Saskatchewan came to a halt.

  • Where you should head to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter, according to scientists

    The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.

  • UK weather: Sudden stratospheric warming event 'now likely' - what is it and what does it mean?

    This winter parts of the UK have already been hit by freezing temperatures and heavy snow - but a weather event expected to take place in the coming days has sparked fears the country could soon face an icy blast. A major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event is "now likely", according to forecasters - and could bring the return of bitterly cold conditions before spring. Sky News weather producer Chris England says "sudden stratospheric warmings can lead to colder conditions over parts of the Northern Hemisphere through their interaction with the jet stream".

  • Weather warnings call for icy afternoon, rainy night

    Freezing rain is expected to create slippery conditions in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Thursday, with rain following in its wake. According to warnings issued by Environment Canada, a few millimetres of ice will coat Ottawa and its neighbouring regions including western Quebec, as well as Cornwall and Bancroft, Ont. That should change to rain south of the capital late this afternoon, and in Ottawa by this evening. Special weather statements calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain overlap with so

  • Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says

    Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening. The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie. The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast th

  • Atlantic Canada on the hook for heavy snow, ice and rain to end the week

    The final stop for a far-reaching low pressure will be Atlantic Canada, with heavy snow ice and rain threatening the region for Friday.

  • Mexico indefinitely bans great white shark cage-diving at this tourist hotspot

    The Mexican government has banned tourist operations at the Isla Guadalupe, popular among sharks and tourists, upsetting many companies.

  • Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake

    An hour earlier, a woman rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in another city, after 20 hours of digging

  • Turkey earthquake: Erdogan 'responsible for this' opposition leader says

    Many are accusing the Turkish government of being underprepared ahead of Monday's huge quakes.

  • ‘We should avoid monitoring’: feds quietly backed off while Coastal GasLink pipeline work killed fish

    UPDATED 7:56 a.m. PT to correct a misspelling of Shannon McPhail's name. On a dreary gray day in late October, passers by gawked at a scene outside a hotel in Smithers, B.C. The charred remnants of several trucks sat in the parking lot in the wake of what police described as a “targeted attack” in the pre-dawn hours of the morning. Among the blackened wreckage were four police cruisers — marked and unmarked vehicles with the RCMP’s Community-Industry Response Group, a special task force assigned

  • Carbon capture too expensive, takes too long to build: Report

    CALGARY — By betting it can solve its emissions problem with carbon capture and storage, Canada's oil and gas industry risks saddling itself with expensive stranded assets, a new report argues. The report, released Thursday by the International Institute for Sustainable Development — a Winnipeg-based think-tank that focuses on climate and sustainable resource development — concludes carbon capture and storage technology costs too much and takes too long to build to have any hope of helping indus

  • France in new row with Germany and Spain over nuclear-derived hydrogen

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

  • As Colorado River shrinks, water evaporation becomes critical to California's future supplies

    Debate over Colorado River cutbacks centers on whether water lost to evaporation should be counted. Changing the formula would hit California hard.

  • Did California drought conditions improve with latest rain? Interactive map shows latest

    The weather in Sacramento is forecast to remain calm until at least Wednesday. Light snow could affect mountain travel.

  • Earthquake death toll over 20,000; Turkey evacuates thousands; UN aid reaches Syria: Live updates

    The international effort to provide food and shelter to victims of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria intensified Thursday. Live updates.

  • Deadly earthquakes have hit Turkey before: Why there? Could a similar quake strike the US?

    The border between Turkey and Syria lies near the Anatolian fault system, which has similarities to the infamous San Andreas fault in California.

  • Expect messy travel Thursday night and Friday, as storm heads toward N.B.

    Another storm system is heading to New Brunswick, bringing snow in the north and a messy mix of rain and snow in the south. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the storm will bring snow Thursday night and transition to rain early Friday morning in southwestern New Brunswick. In northern New Brunswick, snow is expected to fall throughout the day Friday. In the areas where temperatures will be higher, from Miramichi down to the Bay of Fundy, ice pellets and freezing rain are most likely in the mor

  • Messy winter storm to hit Woodstock and Carleton County on Friday

    Woodstock and Carleton County residents will face another messy winter storm, starting overnight Thursday through most of Friday, Feb 10. Environment Canada, as of 3:46 p.m. Feb. 9, issued a freezing rain warning for Carleton, southern York, Sunbury and Queens counties. Weather forecasters predict the duration of the freezing rain to last nearly four hours in several areas, noting it may persist longest in low-lying areas. Environment Canada expects freezing rain to last from Friday morning thro