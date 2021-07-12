Heat wave and fires in the West, Tokyo state of emergency, Home Run Derby: 5 things to know Monday

Relief in sight as extreme heat wave in West breaks more records

A bit of relief is expected Monday for the 5 million people withering under a heat wave that gripped the West this weekend, according to AccuWeather. On Saturday, daily records were broken across California, Nevada and Arizona, and extreme heat extended into Idaho and the interior parts of the Pacific Northwest. Accuweather expects the temperature in Death Valley to reach 127 degrees Monday, just shy of the area's daily record high of 129.The world record high is 134 degrees. The blistering heat comes as the U.S. is already reeling from its hottest June on record, according to a report. And as for the influence of human-caused climate change, every heat wave occurring today is made more likely and more intense by climate change, a study released last week found.

Global warming to blame? Heat wave in the West 'virtually impossible' without climate change

Amid heat, wildfires Fires continue to burn in western US

Multiple fires continue to burn in the West, with more than 300,000 acres blazing across six states as of late Sunday. The largest of the blazes, the Bootleg Fire, burned across 143,607 acres in Oregon and was 0% contained. California officials asked residents to reduce power consumption after the fire knocked out interstate power lines, preventing up to 4,000 megawatts of electricity from flowing into the state. The Beckwourth Complex Fire measured 83,926 acres and was 8% contained, edging along California's border with Nevada. In Arizona, two firefighters died after a plane responding to a wildfire crashed on Saturday, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management. The Cedar Story Basin Fire was 700 acres and was 0% contained.

California's wildfires off to 'a daunting start,' currently outpacing historic 2020 season

State of emergency takes effect in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

A state of emergency for Tokyo, Japan, takes effect Monday until Aug. 22 as the city experiences an uptick in COVID-19 infections ahead of the Olympics. While a state of emergency sounds dire, it does not mean Tokyo is under lockdown — bars and restaurants, as well as schools and businesses, will still remain open. Along with the emergency declaration, there will be no fans at the Olympics: Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee also barred the public from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas. “Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures,” said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Ex-Nickelodeon star Drake Bell faces sentencing on felony charge

Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," faces sentencing Monday after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The charges against Bell relate to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said the attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, where Bell "violated his duty of care." The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl "inappropriate social media messages." The sentencing range for Bell is probation to two years in prison. The girl, who is now an adult, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement.

Drake Bell in May 2015 in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Are you ready for the 2021 Home Run Derby?

After a year off due to the pandemic, Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby returns at Coors Field in Denver on Monday as part of baseball's All-Star festivities. Players and fans alike are excited to see how far homers will go in the famously hitter-friendly ballpark. The Mets' Pete Alonso won the 2019 event in Cleveland and will return to defend his crown against a field of baseball's top sluggers. Shohei Ohtani, leading the majors in home runs at the break, is the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket and will face 22-year-old Nationals star Juan Soto in the first round. Alonso is the only player in the group who has participated in the event before.

