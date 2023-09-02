Heat wave expected to hit central Canada, wildfire smoke, rainfall and wind elsewhere

Most of Ontario is expected to swelter under a heat wave through the long weekend and into the coming week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 40 degrees Celsius with humidity.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, saying the heat event is expected to begin Sunday and last until Tuesday or Wednesday.

A heat warning is also in effect for southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, with temperatures in the mid-thirties expected until late Sunday.

Large swaths of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia are under special air quality statements due to fluctuating wildfire smoke.

The weather agency says wildfire smoke is also impacting air quality in northern parts of Quebec, while the province's south is under a special weather statement due to hot and humid air lasting until Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings are in place in Coral Harbour and Kinngait, Nvt., where heavy rain is expected to taper off on Saturday night or Sunday evening, while northern Salluit, Quebec, is being warned of high winds up to 90 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press