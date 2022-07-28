Heat wave could roast much of Northern California

An extreme heat wave will broil northern portions of the Sacramento Valley beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Friday, forecasts show, while hot but more modest temperatures will develop near California’s capital region.

Highs in parts of the Valley and foothills are expected to range from 100 to 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has an excessive heat warning in place for the entirety of Butte, Colusa, Shasta and Tehama counties; nearly all of Sutter and Yuba counties; the western half of Plumas County; and eastern portions of Mendocino and Humboldt counties. The warning is in place from 11 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday.

Forecasts show Redding reaching 115 degrees Thursday, 114 on Friday and 109 on Saturday. The all-time record for Thursday’s date is 113 degrees and for Friday’s date 116, according to the weather service, both set in 2003. Redding’s hottest day ever recorded maxed out at 118 degrees.

Chico is expected to hit 107, 106 and 103 degrees those same days, respectively.

Very hot temperatures are expected today and tomorrow in the Northern Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills. There will also be little overnight cooling in these areas. Avoid outdoor activities during the peak heating hours of the day and drink plenty of water! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YVIVzzJ00e — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2022

A heat advisory is also in place for the northeastern corner of the state: parts of Lassen, Modoc, Plumas and Siskiyou will all face “dangerously hot” conditions from 11 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.

“It’s just a very strong high pressure system that is bringing very hot temperatures to the area,” said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, a forecaster with the NWS Sacramento office.

Extreme heat is also forecast for the Pacific Northwest, where places such as Seattle are on track to break records.

Meanwhile, Sacramento is only predicted to reach 98 degrees Thursday and 99 on Friday before dropping to the low-to-mid 90s by the weekend, as the heat wave stays concentrated north of the immediate capital region.

Thank the Delta breeze for that.

“There’s still enough onshore flow influence along the southern Sacramento Valley to keep the temperatures a bit moderate,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said. “In this case, heat risk won’t be as much of a concern. ... The Delta breeze will keep things slightly cooler.

“When I say slightly cooler, they’re still in the upper 90s.”

Del Valle-Shoemaker advised residents in areas with extreme heat, especially the northern Sacramento Valley, to stay hydrated, use air conditioning and avoid being outdoors in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where will it be cooler?

Some respite from the impending heat can be found in the Bay Area or near Tahoe.

Highs near South Lake Tahoe are expected to peak Friday and Saturday at about 84 degrees, which is only a couple of degrees above normal for late July.

San Francisco will top out around 67 degrees through the weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Very hot high temps are forecast for the next few days in the northern Sacramento Valley including the city of #Redding. More seasonable temps are expected for the #Sacramento area. Please practice heat safety! Relief is in sight early next week when temps trend lower. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dN1fBP2Uk3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2022