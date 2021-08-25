Hottest day of year chance in southern Ontario amid severe storm risk

Another day with the hot, soup air mass is expected Wednesday in southern Ontario, with widespread heat warnings still in place. It has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far in some locales, including in Toronto. Temperatures will be climbing into the low to mid-30s, but the humidex values will make it feel like the low 40s. As well, there is the potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, but much uncertainty still exists about the timing. More on the storm risk and when the region will break from the heat and tropical humidity, below.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY: RISK OF STORMS, HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR POTENTIAL

The stubborn heat and muggy conditions will maintain the hold on southern Ontario and Quebec Wednesday. Heat warnings stretch from southwestern Ontario through southern Quebec, with daytime highs remaining in the low to mid-30s across the region. Feels-like values reach the lower 40s.

wed

In fact, Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far. While Aug. 25, 1948 featured Toronto's hottest daily temperature (38.3°C), it is not expected to be broken on that date this year. However, if the city reaches 34°C Wednesday, it will be the warmest day of 2021 so far.

A complex of storms that developed in Michigan Tuesday evening have a chance to maintain their composition to reach southwestern Ontario in the late-evening hours, possibly with severe criteria.

On Wednesday, there may be more scattered rain showers or thunderstorms, though most of the day looks to remain dry with many places missing out on the much-needed rain. There is the potential for some of the thunderstorms to reach severe limits in the south.

ONQCRiskWed

However, the timing of the storm threat is very uncertain. There is the chance for an early-morning round from a decaying MCS (mesoscale convective system), and the risk for redevelopment in the afternoon and evening.

So far this month, less than 25 mm of rain has been recorded at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: LINGERING STORM THREAT, TRICKY TEMPERATURE FORECAST

The tropical humidity will continue to fuel the storm threat through Thursday, with a higher risk for passing showers and thunderstorms at times throughout the day.

thurs

A tricky temperature forecast for Friday and Saturday as a rather sharp temperature contrast across a boundary will sink south Thursday and Friday, then slowly advance back north across the region on the weekend.

This boundary will also be the focus for a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Autumnal weather north of the boundary versus hot and very humid south of it.

"Critical model differences for Friday and Saturday for cottage country, Algonquin, eastern Ontario and southern Quebec – model scenarios range from cool and wet to hot and humid. The warmer scenario, with the front further north, is favoured at this point, but low confidence forecast," said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Warm, humid and unsettled weather early next week. Warm weather should dominate next week with the potential for hot and muggy conditions again late week.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest forecast across Ontario.