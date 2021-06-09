Heat warnings lifted for Ottawa area

Magic, a Black Lab, shakes herself dry after jumping into the Ottawa River on the weekend. Environment Canada has now lifted its heat warnings for Ottawa and the surrounding area. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press - image credit)

Environment Canada has lifted its heat warnings for Ottawa and the surrounding area.

The nation's capital was placed under a heat warning on the weekend, and daytime temperatures have hovered around the 30 C range for six straight days.

However, temperatures are expected to cool off tonight, with the weather agency forecasting an overnight low in the mid-teens.

Highs are expected to settle in the mid-20s over the next few days, with a chance of rain on the weekend.

An open-air fire ban in Ottawa remains in effect.