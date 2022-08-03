Heat warnings issued for parts of central, southern N.B.

Fredericton issued a level one heat warning on Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

New Brunswickers in some central and southern parts of the province will be feeling some very hot weather.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fredericton and Moncton regions, the Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley region, and the St. Stephen area, as maximum temperatures could reach as high as 32 C. With the humidex, that could feel more like 36 C to 40 C over Thursday and Friday.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said in the public alert.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

Environment Canada

Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 18 C.

"High humidity will bring little relief in the overnight hours," said Environment Canada. "Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast during this event."

The national weather forecaster said the hot weather could persist into the weekend.

Environment Canada is urging people not to leave people or pets in their vehicles.