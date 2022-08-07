Heat warning still in place for large swaths of central and eastern Canada

Environment Canada says a heat warning spanning five provinces across central and eastern Canada remains in effect today.

The weather agency's warning applies to broad swaths of southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

It says overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-twenties, bringing little relief from the daytime heat.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday, although parts of Nova Scotia could continue to feel the overwhelming heat well into the day.

Residents are advised to watch for signs of heat illness such as swelling, cramps and fainting, and to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and check on older family, friends and neighbours.

On the other side of the country, part of the B.C. interior is also in the midst of a hot stretch that is expected to last until Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press