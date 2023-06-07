Heat warning issued for Calgary and area as fire risk continues to rise

A fire broke out in Pearce Estate Park west of downtown late Monday afternoon. A man has been charged with arson. (Kate Adach/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and parts of southern Alberta.

Temperatures are expected to reach 29 C with overnight lows near 14 C for the next five days, the weather agency stated Tuesday on its website.

The hot weather is forecast to begin on Wednesday and moderate over the weekend.

While rain is expected, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said it may not be enough to offset the hot, dry conditions.

Elizabeth Withey/CBC

"What would be really great is instead of 24 hours of fairly high precipitation, would be to get consistently some precipitation, day after day for weeks and weeks," said Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with the agency.

"It's not likely, it's not at all likely, in fact, but it is something that would be the most beneficial."

Conditions 'perfect' for fire spreading

After two significant grass fires in the city on Monday, the Calgary Fire Department again urged caution around open flames and disposing smoking materials.

The fire at McHugh Bluff in the city's northwest came within metres of homes that overlook downtown.

The second blaze, at Pearce Estate Park in Inglewood, west of downtown, was believed to have been started deliberately, police said. One man has been charged with arson.

"That poplar fluff has been blowing around and accumulating in certain areas and some people might not realize how flammable that is and how quickly the fire can spread," said Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

Most fires, she said, are started by cigarette butts.

A fire advisory that was previously in place for the city due to ongoing wildfire risk across the province was lifted June 1.