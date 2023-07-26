Heat warning forecasts 30C across southwestern Ontario, no relief until Saturday

TORONTO — A heat warning covers much of southwestern Ontario where Environment Canada forecasts temperatures around 30 degrees will persist through to the weekend.

The weather agency says the mercury will hover around 30 degrees Wednesday through Friday, with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 30s.

The overnight temperatures will offer little relief from daytime highs, with the agency forecasting lows around 20 degrees.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in the region Saturday, with Toronto's current forecast calling for a high of 23 and a chance of showers.

The latest stretch of hot and humid weather comes after a multi-day heat wave earlier this month contributed to what the World Meteorological Organization indicated was the hottest week globally on record.

Environment Canada says conditions could also bring deteriorating air quality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press