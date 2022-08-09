Heat warning to begin across England as London expected to see 35C temperatures

Visitors to Wanstead flats in north-east London (PA)

A heat health warning will come into force on Tuesday with the capital set to see 35C temperatures later this week.

The Level Three alert will be in place from midday Tuesday to 6pm on Saturday for all regions of England.

While temperatures are not expected to reach the highs of last month’s record-breaking 40C heatwave, Met Office officials say it could last longer.

The alert “requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups,” but is less severe than the Level Four red warning given out in last month's heatwave.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures could peak at 35C, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day-on-day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures will be continued warm nights, with the mercury expected to drop to only around low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south.”

After the driest July in England since 1935, Londoners are being warned to brace for further grass fires this week.

A series of devastating blazes occurred during last month’s hot spell, with dry conditions over the weekend causing a series of large fires to break out across east and west London.

Seventy people were forced to evacuate their homes.

The London Fire Brigade has advised people not to drop cigarette butts out of car windows, or have barbecues in parks or on balconies.

According to provisional figures from the Met Office, Greater London had an average of 3.6mm of rain in July - just eight per cent of the month’s average.

Thames Water has urged its customers in the capital to think about their water use, although London has not followed other areas in introducing a hosepipe ban.