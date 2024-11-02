Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Miami Heat play against the Washington Wizards at Arena CDMX
The Miami Heat are spending $94,267,542 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $80,326,935 per win
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: MNMT/MNMT2 (Spanish)
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun
Home Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest