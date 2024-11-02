Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Miami Heat play against the Washington Wizards at Arena CDMX

The Miami Heat are spending $94,267,542 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $80,326,935 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: MNMT/MNMT2 (Spanish)

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun

Home Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest