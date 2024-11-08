Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Heat vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Miami Heat play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Miami Heat are spending $62,845,028 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $37,172,851 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 8, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun

Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest