Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Miami Heat play against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center

The Miami Heat are spending $13,266,732 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,974,538 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM

Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest