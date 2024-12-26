Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Miami Heat play against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center
The Miami Heat are spending $13,266,732 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,974,538 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest