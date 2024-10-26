Heat vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Miami Heat play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Miami Heat have not won any games while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $164,561,551 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Heat vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest