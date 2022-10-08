Heat vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Miami Heat (1-1) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Miami Heat 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ Memphis Grizzlies hothothoops.com/2022/10/7/2339… – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Miami Heat
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat wheel of lineups stops tonight on: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith, Orlando Robinson. It is Vincent’s preseason debut, after dealing with knee issue. Only other available Heat players: Days, Jovic, Bouyea, Cain, Smith (and maybe Haslem). – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson tonight in Memphis. – 7:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Rolling with this 5 tonight in Memphis pic.twitter.com/oS7I0erezu – 7:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’d like to see Miami put the ball in Jovic’s hands a bit more to run sets tonight
Dude is such a gifted passer
Want to see him get more reps on-ball – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
💙💕 pic.twitter.com/OuuKeiEH68 – 7:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
back to the grind. pic.twitter.com/4UUhpxWHjW – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hold dat. pic.twitter.com/xzkDP2Ig0L – 6:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Even though Gabe Vincent will play tonight, I have a feeling they start Marcus Garrett as well to guard Ja Morant early on – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is outside the Heat locker room tonight. Not exactly as planned. pic.twitter.com/K1Yp48MnKi – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the roster for Miami tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Duncan Robinson
Nikola Jovic
Haywood Highsmith
Orlando Robinson
Marcus Garrett
Jamal Cain
Darius Days
Dru Smith
Jamaree Bouyea – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Out for Heat tonight vs. Grizzlies in Memphis:
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Bam Adebayo
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Tyler Herro
Dewayne Dedmon
Omer Yurtseven
Max Strus – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Injury report for the Heat:
Out-
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Omer Yurtseven
Victor Oladipo
Dewayne Dedmon – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Heat will not be playing their starters today, with a game last night. – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’ll be Grizzlies regulars vs. Heat lite tonight. For Memphis: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams. – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Usual starters tonight. But the Grizzlies are gonna mix up the bench to see some different looks tonight. Xavier Tillman and Roddy will get minutes. – 6:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
All Grizzlies starters are good to go today – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Getting ready for kids night here in Memphis. No Adebayo, no Butler, no Lowry tonight. pic.twitter.com/VAlEbBifdu – 5:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has faith that whatever changes the Grizzlies make this season will work.
He also “loves” the new rookies. Here’s why: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:01 PM