Heat vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (1-1) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Miami Heat 0, Memphis Grizzlies 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ Memphis Grizzlies hothothoops.com/2022/10/7/2339… – 8:03 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

starting 5⃣ vs. @Miami Heat

〽️ @Ja Morant

〽️ @Desmond Bane

〽️ @Dillon Brooks

〽️ @Santi Aldama

〽️ @Steven Adams

@Verizon | #BigMemphis – 7:53 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat wheel of lineups stops tonight on: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith, Orlando Robinson. It is Vincent’s preseason debut, after dealing with knee issue. Only other available Heat players: Days, Jovic, Bouyea, Cain, Smith (and maybe Haslem). – 7:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson tonight in Memphis. – 7:39 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Rolling with this 5 tonight in Memphis pic.twitter.com/oS7I0erezu – 7:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’d like to see Miami put the ball in Jovic’s hands a bit more to run sets tonight

Dude is such a gifted passer

Want to see him get more reps on-ball – 7:32 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

💙💕 pic.twitter.com/OuuKeiEH68 – 7:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

back to the grind. pic.twitter.com/4UUhpxWHjW – 7:14 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

hold dat. pic.twitter.com/xzkDP2Ig0L – 6:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Even though Gabe Vincent will play tonight, I have a feeling they start Marcus Garrett as well to guard Ja Morant early on – 6:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

This is outside the Heat locker room tonight. Not exactly as planned. pic.twitter.com/K1Yp48MnKi – 6:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So the roster for Miami tonight:

Gabe Vincent

Duncan Robinson

Nikola Jovic

Haywood Highsmith

Orlando Robinson

Marcus Garrett

Jamal Cain

Darius Days

Dru Smith

Jamaree Bouyea – 6:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Out for Heat tonight vs. Grizzlies in Memphis:

Jimmy Butler

Kyle Lowry

Bam Adebayo

Victor Oladipo

Caleb Martin

Tyler Herro

Dewayne Dedmon

Omer Yurtseven

Max Strus – 6:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Injury report for the Heat:

Out-

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

Omer Yurtseven

Victor Oladipo

Dewayne Dedmon – 6:31 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Heat will not be playing their starters today, with a game last night. – 6:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

It’ll be Grizzlies regulars vs. Heat lite tonight. For Memphis: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams. – 6:22 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Usual starters tonight. But the Grizzlies are gonna mix up the bench to see some different looks tonight. Xavier Tillman and Roddy will get minutes. – 6:17 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

All Grizzlies starters are good to go today – 6:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Getting ready for kids night here in Memphis. No Adebayo, no Butler, no Lowry tonight. pic.twitter.com/VAlEbBifdu – 5:42 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

In his absence, a beat down by the Heat, Kyrie Irving said the Nets looked flat… – 4:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks has faith that whatever changes the Grizzlies make this season will work.

He also “loves” the new rookies. Here’s why: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:01 PM

