Heat vs. Bucks predictions, picks, schedule & more to know for 2020 NBA playoff series

What to know about Heat vs. Bucks

The top three seeds in the Eastern Conference went a combined 12-1 in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. The Bucks, who finished with the best regular-season record in the NBA (56-17), were responsible for the only loss. Go figure.

As for the lone "upset" in the East, the No. 5 Heat swept the No. 4 Pacers off the floor. Indiana was missing All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, but Miami dominated the series, winning each game by at least nine points.

Milwaukee has consistently been considered the favorite to come out of the conference, but Miami has found success against the Bucks before. The Heat won two of the three regular-season matchups, including an impressive 105-89 victory on March 2.

"The Heat, they're a team that plays hard," Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after that game. "It's not just hard for me, it's hard for everybody. They just move the ball so much, they move their bodies, they just play hard."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks know they can't afford to come out with middling intensity. They dropped their first playoff game against the Magic, but Orlando simply didn't have enough talent and depth to truly challenge Milwaukee. This Miami team does.

The key matchup

Bam Adebayo vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Let's be clear: There is no such thing as a true "Giannis stopper." No one man can stop the reigning NBA MVP, the same way no one man can stop LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden or any of the other elite offensive players in the league.

However, some defenders are well-equipped to at least slow certain stars down. Hello, Mr. Adebayo.

According to NBA.com matchup data — which admittedly can be a bit flawed — only four other players faced Antetokounmpo more frequently than Adebayo during the regular season. Adebayo limited Antetokounmpo to 12-of-28 shooting from the field (42.9 percent) and only five free throw attempts over three games.

One factor in Adebayo's success is not being overwhelmed by Antetokounmpo's physicality and athleticism. In the isolation play below, Adebayo (6-9, 255 pounds) sticks with Antetokounmpo (6-11, 242 pounds) on his first step. When Antetokounmpo resets and attempts to drive baseline again, he can't burrow into Adebayo's chest and finish at the rim like he so often does against weaker opponents. Adebayo stands firm, and the result is a turnover.

Bam Adebayo locking up Giannis pic.twitter.com/p4a7TzAaCN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 3, 2020

But it's not just about individual defense in halfcourt settings. Antetokounmpo averaged 8.3 points per game in transition during the regular season, the highest mark in the NBA. When "The Greek Freak" gets moving downhill, even the league's best defenders can end up looking like matadors.

Giannis spins around Bam in semi-transition for the slam pic.twitter.com/mhKlD1iFkP — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) August 6, 2020

To put everything on Adebayo in these situations is unreasonable. Antetokounmpo needs to see multiple bodies.

On this possession, notice the three-man wall in front of Antetokounmpo. Adebayo, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson are cutting off all available lanes to the basket, and Jimmy Butler also has his eyes on the ball.

giannis-heat-defense-082920-ftr.jpg More

Antetokounmpo will score his points. The key is making him work and not allowing him to reach the paint with little resistance.

Story continues