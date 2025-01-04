Heat suspend Jimmy Butler 7 games after contentious news conference, say they will listen to trade offers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Jimmy Butler situation isn't getting much better in Miami.

The Miami Heat announced Friday they have suspended the six-time All-Star for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team" over the course of the season, a day after he held a surreal news conference in which he loudly signaled he wants to be traded. While taking action against Butler's conduct, they also added they will listen to trade offers for him.

The Heat's full statement:

We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.