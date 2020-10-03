Heat star Bam Adebayo: 'Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup [for Game 3]'

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who suffered a neck strain in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, told Yahoo Sports on Friday night that he plans to return for Game 3.

“Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports after missing the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-114 victory that gave them a 2-0 series lead. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”

Adebayo exited the first game of the series with eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

The 23-year-old first-time All-Star watched intently from the bench in Game 2 and believes his team isn’t done.

“We’ve got to play with a level of desperation,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports. “That’s what I see. We’ve got to be a desperate team and come out with a lot of energy from the jump. I’m confident we can turn things around.”

Heat point guard Goran Dragic was sidelined for Game 2 as well with a left plantar tear in his foot. His status for Game 3 is unknown.

“We just got to continue to fight,” Adebayo told Yahoo Sports. “We’ve done it all year.”

Adebayo is averaging 17.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the NBA’s Disney bubble.

Bam Adebayo watches Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

