Heat’s Spoelstra cautions fans clamoring for changes: ‘We like our group.’ And Heat notes

Don’t even suggest to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra that offseason personnel machinations have left his team at a deficit.

In the wake of the Heat watching Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday be dealt to Eastern Conference favorites Milwaukee and Boston, Spoelstra again declared his team a title contender.

“The way I’ve look at this after several years of being in the league, you just want to come into camp having a team that you know is going to be one of those teams competing for a title,” Spoelstra said. “We have one of those teams right now. I like our group. There’s a lot to like about this group. I understand the fandom and the buzz and everything. Everybody wants change after every single year. [But] you don’t know if those changes will lead to anything on those other teams.”

The Heat made trade bids for Lillard and Holiday, but the Blazers rejected both.

“We like our group,” Spoelstra said. “We have one of the best playoff performers in this association [Jimmy Butler]. We have one of the best two-way centers and players in this entire association [Bam Adebayo], who literally can do anything you want a player to do defensively. Then offensively, his game just continues to grow.

“We have one of the best most skilled two guards in the league [Tyler Herro], who was not healthy during our playoff run. It doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks. He definitely could have helped and made a difference. But he’s also one of the more proven clutch players for the last four years in this game.

“We have one of the more decorated quarterbacks and proven winners in this league in Kyle Lowry and I think we just have a very proven functional and dynamic depth at all the positions we need. I’m looking forward to this group. That’s not just coach speak, but I don’t really care what other people think about it. I just know when you have a team that can be one of those teams that’s going to compete for a title, and we have one of those teams.”

ESPN reported that the Heat made a significant offer to Portland, for Holiday, before he was dealt to Boston on Sunday.

Spoelstra addressed other issues:

▪ On leading a roster that doesn’t feature Udonis Haslem for the first time in his head coaching career: “That will be an adjustment, for sure. Probably more so for me than anybody else in the locker room. ... UD’s presence was so unique that you can’t compare it to any situation in the league.”

Spoelstra noted that Adebayo, Butler and Kevin Love will step up as leaders this season in the void Haslem left behind. “I’m open to other guys and I’m going to challenge them to lead at all levels,” Spoelstra added. Love said he is happy to fill that role.

▪ On the return of Josh Richardson and how he’s different now than he was during his first tenure with the Heat: “We were fortunate enough to bring him back. He just fit right back into the culture and the work and all that. I think you’re going to see a dynamic two-way player. He’s improved with his experience.”

Spoelstra pointed to Richardson’s offensive and defensive versatility, and shooting as skills that will help the Heat.

▪ On his busy offseason that included time as a Team USA assistant coach during the FIBA World Cup: “I love this game. I want to maximize as many of these experiences as I possibly can. To be involved in the USA basketball program was the honor of a lifetime. ... I committed to it right away and I always will.”

THIS AND THAT

Veteran R.J. Hampton said he has been working out with Heat players at Kaseya Center since early August, hoping Miami would sign him. The Heat gave him a two-way deal last week, and he’s working at both shooting guard and point guard; he has played both positions in his career.

▪ Love and Caleb Martin haven’t been told if they will start of come off the bench. Both might end up starting if Kyle Lowry continues to come off the bench, a move that could possibly result in Tyler Herro opening games at point guard. Lowry declined to speak to reporters at media day on Monday.

▪ Sharpshooter Cole Swider made 44 three-pointers in a row at practice last week and said Duncan Robinson has taken him under his wing.

▪ Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. said he has been working at guard in informal workouts, though he also can play forward.

▪ Jimmy Butler’s appearance drew plenty of wisecracks from his teammates.

Butler arrived at media day on Monday at Kaseya Center with his “emo” look that included straightened hair, and pierced lips, nose and eyebrow. Butler’s fingernails were also painted black.

“I’m feeling this,” Butler said. “I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me. This is how I’ve been feeling as of late.”