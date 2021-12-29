Heat signing Kyle Guy

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Miami Heat are signing free agent guard Kyle Guy on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. He’s been playing with Cleveland’s G League team.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Miami Heat to sign Kyle Guy

sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 3:28 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s signing of Kyle Guy as a COVID-19 replacement expected to be made official Wednesday. Guy averaged 20 points while shooting 36.3 percent on 8.5 three-point attempts per game with G League’s Cleveland Charge this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:31 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat add former Virginia championship guard Kyle Guy as COVID replacement. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Can confirm Heat plan to sign Kyle Guy to 10-day contract with Lowry, Haslem, Strus in protocols. – 11:20 PM

Chris Fedor: So with two-way deals going to Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard, #Cavs are waiving Justin James, Kyle Guy and Mitch Ballock, sources say. But the plan — and hope — according to sources, is for all three to play for the Cleveland Charge. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 16, 2021