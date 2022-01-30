Heat rookie Omer Yurtseven enters COVID protocols

Ira Winderman: Heat center Omer Yurtseven has entered NBA health-and-safety protocols, likely leaving him away from the team for at least the next three games. Kyle Lowry remains away from the team for personal reasons.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Omer Yurtseven in NBA protocols, the Heat again become eligible to have a replacement player on a 10-day contract. Chris Silva, whose latest 10-day is expiring, is on the trip today with the Heat to Boston. – 4:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Celtics with a sprained right ankle.
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 4:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Heat winning shot that wasn’t, ‘The head coach got in the way’; Omer Yurtseven enters protocols; Kyle Lowry again out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat center Omer Yurtseven has entered NBA health-and-safety protocols, likely leaving him away from the team for at least the next three games. Kyle Lowry remains away from the team for personal reasons. (1/2) . . . – 4:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven not traveling with the team to Boston today. Yurtseven has entered health and safety protocols. – 4:27 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven are not traveling with Miami today to Boston for the start of the trip. – 4:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Omer Yurtseven out of the Heat’s rotation for now, but staying ready: ‘I don’t want to lose a beat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…10:13 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven out of the Heat’s rotation for now, but staying ready: ‘I don’t want to lose a beat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat teammates not rushing Kyle Lowry and just ‘want him and his family to be OK’ – 4:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Omer Yurtseven out of the Heat’s rotation for now, but staying ready: ‘I don’t want to lose a beat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat teammates not rushing Kyle Lowry and just ‘want him and his family to be OK’ – 11:10 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by our Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.45
2. Evan Mobley: 5.35
3. Franz Wagner: 4.84
4. Josh Giddey: 3.5
5. Herbert Jones: 3.39
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.32
7. Chris Duarte: 2.87
8. Omer Yurtseven: 2.28 pic.twitter.com/J1YYWEXxKn10:35 AM

