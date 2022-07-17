Heat relief forthcoming on the Prairies as the storm chance continues

The Prairies are stuck in a stagnant pattern of severe weather threats and hot, humid conditions as we conclude the weekend. The good news is most of the severe storm potential on the eastern Prairies is for after sunset on Sunday. Also good news is the heat will begin to relent Monday, but will come with more opportunity for stormy weather. Due to the heat, you should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. More on the continued storm threats into this week, and when the heat will subside, below.

Sunday through Monday morning: Heat persists across the Prairies alongside storm risk

Heat warnings persist across much of the Prairies on Sunday as hot temperatures and high humidity send feels-like values soaring into the upper 30s to around 40.

The continued warmth and humidity will fuel multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the next couple of days, with the next opportunity cropping up during the day on Sunday.

Sunday’s risk for severe thunderstorms will stretch from central Saskatchewan through northwestern Ontario, encompassing Saskatoon, eastern Regina, Prince Albert, as well as Winnipeg and Brandon.

Much of Sunday’s severe weather threat will unfold after sunset, beginning late Sunday night and rolling through early Monday morning. Folks in the Winnipeg area might wake up to some rowdy thunderstorms early on Monday morning.

The risk for nocturnal thunderstorms will be greatest across the Interlake Region in Manitoba, with several opportunities for thunderstorms to blow through the region overnight. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings even if you’re asleep.

Any severe thunderstorms that pop up through Sunday night could produce strong wind gusts and large hail.

Temperatures will begin to moderate for southwestern Saskatchewan Sunday overnight as temperatures fall into the low teens.

Monday afternoon/evening: Still hot, more thunderstorms expected

We’ll see two distinct areas of thunderstorms develop across the Prairies on Monday. The first round will be those early-morning storms across Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. These storms will continue east as we head through the morning hours.

Later in the day, another disturbance trekking across the southern Prairies will lead to a renewed risk for severe thunderstorms across southern and west-central Alberta, as well as southern Saskatchewan. Any thunderstorms that form around Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, and areas along and east of the northern foothills, could pack strong wind gusts and large hail.

Temperatures will register noticeably cooler across the region on Monday, with the heat finally subsiding.

Calgary’s daytime high could top out below the 20-degree mark, while folks in Saskatchewan expect temperatures into the mid- to upper-20s. The heat and humidity will hang on in southern Manitoba for another day, though, with humidity pushing the feels-like value into the upper 30s.

Beyond Monday, things are looking better across the Prairies as we dig deeper into the week.

Calmer conditions and more seasonable temperatures will blanket the region heading into the penultimate weekend of July, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs clocking in around seasonal from Calgary to Winnipeg.

Thumbnail is courtesy of Amanda Blair, taken in Blackfalds, Alta.

