Heat record set as Sacramento’s Monday high temperatures soar past 1988 mark

Temperatures surged in the Sacramento area on Monday as a lengthy heat wave approached its peak, smashing record highs by mid-afternoon that had been set more than three decades ago.

According to the National Weather Service, readings around the Sacramento Executive Airport had reached 111 degrees by about 3:30 p.m. on Labor Day, beating the 1988 record of 108 for the date.

Downtown Sacramento hit a high of 110, beating the 108-degree record also recorded in 1988, according to the weather service, with temperatures sure to climb higher before the sun set.

Stockton’s midday high of 109 broke the 1988 record of 106.