Heat pumps: How do they work and how do I get one?

Air-source heat pumps look a bit like an air-conditioning unit on the outside of a building

The government is increasing the financial support available to help households in England and Wales replace their gas boilers with heat pumps.

The Boiler Upgrade Grant is rising from £5,000 to £7,500.

The sale of new gas boilers will still be banned from 2035 but poorer households will now be exempt.

UK heat pump costs

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) estimates that air source heat pumps - the most common type for households - costs £10,000 more than a gas boiler on average.

Some energy companies are offering heat pumps as low as £3000 with the government grant.

The NIC analysis suggests that as the UK moves towards using electricity based heating, generated from renewable energy, household bills will fall from £2,200 on average to below £1,400 in the mid 2030s.

Whether this will be cheaper than running gas boilers is challenging to say as it depends on fossil-fuel energy costs, which have fluctuated significantly in recent years, but experts say that costs could be more stable under a renewable energy system.

What is the scheme and who is eligible?

The boiler upgrade scheme was launched in April 2022 to help reduce the cost of more environmentally-friendly heating systems.

It is part of the government's commitment to reach "net zero" - the point at which the UK no longer adds to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere - by 2050.

Grants are available to existing homes and non-domestic buildings in England and Wales, and can be used for:

air source heat pumps

ground source heat pumps

water source heat pumps

biomass boilers (for those living in rural areas)

Even at the increased level, the grant will not necessarily cover the full cost of installation.

The property must have an eligible Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) issued in the last 10 years, with no outstanding recommendations to install loft or cavity wall insulation.

If that has been recommended, you'll need to insulate your home first, or do it as part of the application process.

The scheme is not available if you live in social housing or a new-build property. Private rented accommodation is also eligible but the landlord has to apply.

Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak also announced in the 2022 Spring Statement that there would be no VAT on heat pumps for five years in England, Scotland and Wales.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate schemes to help make homes more efficient.

How is the scheme changing?

In March 2023, the government extended the scheme until 2028, after the House of Lords Net Zero Committee warned take-up was so low the national target for green heating was "very unlikely to be met".

In September, as part of a series of changes to the government's approach to net zero, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the 2035 ban would remain and the grant increase.

He also said there would be a "new exemption" to help households who would particularly struggle to switch. The government suggests this could apply to about a fifth of homes.

It is also delaying the ban on installing oil and liquid-petroleum-gas (LPG) boilers and new coal heating for "off-gas-grid" homes, to 2035.

This had been due to be phased in from 2026 but the government wants to give these households more time to adapt.

Engineer inspecting a boiler

Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the average life of a boiler was about 15 years - so even if people had a gas boiler at the time of the ban, 2035, the 2050 target could still be met.

How do heat pumps work?

A heat pump is an electrically-powered device which absorbs heat from the air, ground or water around a building.

For example, air-source pumps suck in outdoor air and pass it over tubes containing refrigerant fluids to produce heat.

How big are heat pumps?

A box of about 1m x 1m x 0.4m needs to stand outside - close to, or attached to the property - to draw in air.

It should be at least 1m from your neighbour's property so they will not be able to hear it, although it won't be much louder than a fridge.

You will also need space inside for a heat pump unit and hot water cylinder. The unit will be about the size of a gas boiler - while the cylinder depends on the size of the home.

Graphic showing how an air source heat pump works

A ground source heat pump needs much more space outside - either a bore hole as deep as 100m, or a horizontal system dug into the ground over a large area.