How do heat pumps work? What to know about installation, extreme cold

Sara Edwards, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Air conditioning bills are spiking and as climate change starts to impact more parts of the country, air conditioners are running for longer periods.

Now millions of Americans are starting to install heat pumps into their homes, a sustainable heating/cooling system that doesn’t burn fossil fuels to operate. According to Statista, 3.42 million air-source heat pumps were shipped to the U.S. in 2020.

The technology that fuels heat pumps has been used in mild climates, such as the South, for decades. But the technology has advanced to dramatically improve performance in colder climates like the Midwest, says Jeff Vivant, a sales manager at Minneapolis-St. Paul Plumbing, Heating and Air.

A heat pump outside on the exterior of a home.
A heat pump outside on the exterior of a home.

In June, the Biden Administration proposed new energy-efficiency standards that “will save consumers billions on annual energy bills, reduce emissions and build on actions to support heat pump deployment.”

The proposal is part of 100 actions from the administration “to save the average family $100 a year,” according to a release on the Department of Energy’s website.

What is a heat pump?

A heating pump provides cool air in the summer and heat in winter.  In cooling mode, a heat pump works like a refrigerator, using a refrigerant to cool hot air pulled from outdoors. To provide heat, it draws warm air from outdoors, even in low wintertemperatures.

A heat pump can serve as both an air conditioner and a heater. During cooler temperatures, the heat pump pulls heat from the cool air and moves it inside the home. In warmer temperatures, it pulls cool air from the heat all while using a refrigerant to move the heat around.

“(Heat pumps) are basically a magic box,” said Sam Calisch at Rewiring America, a nonprofit promoting electric power for commercial and residential use.

“Even though it feels cold outside, there is heat out there that the heat pump can harvest and concentrate to raise the temperature and put it in your house to function like a furnace, except it doesn’t burn any fuels,” Calisch said.

'Print' your next home: A possible solution for affordable housing

Air conditioning tips: How to stay cool in the summer heat

Owners of historic homes that lack ducts can opt for a ductless heat pump, Vivant said.

“There’s an outdoor unit and then we put an indoor, wall-mounted unit in each room, but not like a window air conditioner or a wall unit in a hotel or apartment,” he said.

How much does a heat pump cost?

Heat pumps are more expensive than traditional AC/furnace systems.

The cost of a heat pump can also depend on the type of heat pump and the size of the house. In Minneapolis, Vivant said installing a heat pump for a single-family home can cost between $14,000 to $20,000.

For ductless heat pumps, the most popular in Minneapolis, it's $6,000 to $7,000 per house zone, while forced air heat pumps cost between $10,000 to $20,000, depending on the model.

A traditional forced-air system costs $11,000 to $18,000.

“But they operate on a month-to-month basis at a much lower cost than any other style of heating or cooling system,” Vivant said.

ECO-FRIENDLY BARBIE: Nature science icon Jane Goodall gets special Barbie made from recycled plastics

PARTY TIME: Here's how to throw a low-waste barbecue

How much money could it save me? Will my electricity bill go up?

Probably, but according to a Rewiring America database, the average U.S. household would save $356 on their energy bills and avoid emitting 166 million metric tons of CO2e into the environment by using a heat pump.

An estimated 87% of U.S. households could save a combined $37.3 billion a year on energy bills using modern, electric appliances.

Calisch said heat pumps could offset inflationary prices hurting households.

"In the face of rising fossil fuel prices and volatility, the added benefit is long-term stability in bills," he said. "In the last year, we've seen a 30% to 80% increase in fuel prices  while only a modest change in electricity prices."

How do I prepare my house for a heat pump?

Dar-Lon Chang moved his family to the sustainable Geos Neighborhood in Arvada, Colorado, after closing on their eco-friendly house in 2018. The former Exxon Mobile researcher joined GeoSolar Technologies in January as an advisor for research and development.

LAWSUIT: HOA sues Texas couple for feeding ducks, seeks to claim property

BUYING VS. RENTING: Will we become a nation of renters? As housing prices soared, home buyers struggled

He sold a traditionally-heated home in Sugar Land, Texas.

“At Geos, we have homes that are typically sealed to the point where you have about 20 hours before all the air in your house is leaked out,” Chang said.

Do I need a furnace with my heat pump?

Chang said consumers should opt for adding insulation and sealing against drafts instead of a backup gas furnace.

“(A furnace) kind of defeats a lot of the purpose of a heat pump which is to eliminate the need for gas,” Chang said. “Before a homeowner gets to the point of swapping out the gas furnace with a heat pump, the house needs to be better sealed and better insulated.”

A heat pump as a primary heating source may not be able to provide sufficient heat during extreme, below-zero temperatures, Vivant said.

"In our area, it's not code to install a heat pump as a primary heat source without a backup heating source of some kind like a forced air furnace or electric baseboard heating, for example," he said.

Chang said homeowners should also consider installing a recovery ventilation system, which turns on after its sensor detects a certain level of carbon dioxide and trades the stale air inside for the fresh air outside.

“It’s better than just opening the windows because when you do, you’re bringing in fresh air but you’re losing all that heat and cooling inside your house,” he said.

By using the recovery system, the home can bring in fresh air as if a window has been opened, but the cool air or heat already produced stays in the house.

That method is preferred for heat pumps in colder climates where excess moisture in the home like condensation is much more common. An energy recovery ventilator is preferred in warmer climates.

They both move fresh air through the home without losing the heat or cool air.

GLOBAL WARMING: Here are 10 ways you can fight climate change this summer

SUSTAINABLE: 11 eco-friendly cleaning products you can order on Amazon

What is the downside to a heat pump?

Vivant said the initial investment cost and the demolition work that comes with some installations are the main drawbacks.

He said the process of installing a heat pump can be somewhat invasive due to the drilling and demo work with the walls that can take place for some of the installations.

Chang said one of the obstacles keeping heat pumps from being widely adopted is the lack of experience from many service providers and contractors. While the market for heat pumps has ramped up, he said there are not enough service providers to keep up with the demand.

"(We need) some kind of training program that gets contractors up to speed and incentives to promote builders and contractors wanting to adopt heat pumps," Chang said. "Otherwise, when people call them up asking for their (heat pump) options, those contractors are going to steer them away."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heat pump systems: Installation, extreme cold explained.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po