Heat Pro League: New winners shine, two Playoff teams KO'd at Kansas

It was a night of firsts as the eNASCAR Heat Pro League rolled through Kansas Speedway for Round 2 of the inaugural Playoffs. At the conclusion of a pair of races, two teams were left celebrating in Victory Lane for the first time in 2019, while two others saw their championship dreams fade.

The night got off to a raucous start as Josh Parker led Chip Ganassi Gaming to its first win in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, courtesy of a late pass in the PlayStation race. Tyler Dohar was not to be outdone, as he jumped behind the wheel in the Xbox race and also carried JR Motorsports to its first victory.

Behind the victors, all eyes were on those still fighting for their playoff lives. Eight teams entered the night still in the running, but the bottom two would once again be dropped after the checkers. Unfortunately for Wood Brothers Gaming and GoFas Gaming, their deficits entering Kansas proved to be too much to overcome.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: More eNASCAR coverage

It was a close call for JR Motorsports, who entered the night holding the sixth and final transfer spot. However, Dohar’s breakthrough win and Jason Keffer’s sixth-place result was enough to propel the JRM squad into the next round.

Another night of consistent finishes saw Team Penske Esports extend its lead atop the championship standings, 13 points clear of the field. The remaining five playoff teams, however, are separated by only five points:

Unofficial Standings After Kansas Main

Who will survive Homestead-Miami Speedway and advance to the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Finale? It’s sure to be a barnburner as we’re only taking four teams.

BUY: NASCAR Heat 4 now!

Coverage of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League refreshed by Coca-Cola will come to you Oct. 9 at 7:30 pm ET on eNASCAR.com, Facebook and Twitch.