Heat planning for Victor Oladipo return on Monday

Shams Charania: Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat plan for the two-time All-Star to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

No Jimmy Butler, no Kyle Lowry, no P.J. Tucker, and the Heat go into Brooklyn and beat the Nets with Kevin Durant back in the lineup. They’re also getting Victor Oladipo back next week. The Heat look solid. – 10:12 PM

Bam Adebayo just hit a contested layup to give the Heat a 111-107 lead with 35.5 seconds left in the 4th. Timeout Nets. Kevin Durant has 31, Bruce Brown has 21, and Patty Mills has 14 off the bench. The Heat are without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Victor Oladipo. – 9:59 PM

Kevin Durant is on the bench after playing 28 minutes so far tonight. The Nets don’t want to overextend Durant in his first game back since Jan. 15, but Brooklyn needs him out there to weather the storm. Which is concerning given Miami is without Butler, Tucker, Lowry, Oladipo. – 9:34 PM

The Heat plan for Victor Oladipo to make his season debut Monday against the Rockets, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/UkGWPlQeZr – 9:28 PM

Bam Adebayo scoring clinic

Duncan Robinson passing display

Max Strus is loose

Caleb Martin locking up playoff rotation spot

Victor Oladipo returning Monday

This is where the Heat stand right now – 9:16 PM

HALF: Nets 67, Heat 60

No Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry or Victor Oladipo for the Heat, but the Nets look good in Kevin Durant’s first game back since Jan. 15. The Heat are showing why they’re the No. 1 seed. They play well without their stars. Going to be a fun 2nd half. – 8:44 PM

Victor Oladipo currently going through a pregame workout with assistant Anthony Carter on the Barclays Center court. – 7:03 PM

Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets.

Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. – 1:33 PM

Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn (left big toe). Also questionable: Martin Caleb (Achilles), Max Strus (shoulder), PJ Tucker (knee). Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry remain out. – 1:32 PM

Shams Charania: Oladipo is making a full recovery and return from a quad tendon injury in April 2021 – with his comeback game versus the Rockets franchise that traded him to Miami last trade deadline. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 3, 2022

Ira Winderman: Victor Oladipo getting a pregame lather with an intense workout session with assistant Anthony Carter. Oladipo basically taking the shooting slot that P.J. Tucker typically takes pregame with Carter. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 3, 2022

Anthony Chiang: Victor Oladipo’s status has been changed to out because of “right knee injury recovery” because his G League assignment is over and he’s back with the Heat in Milwaukee. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 2, 2022