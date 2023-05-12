The heat is on in the Pacific Northwest; thunderstorms to hit Texas; your Friday weather

Thunderstorms are expected to hit western and central Texas and the Pacific Northwest will see potentially record-breaking high temperatures on Friday.

Tornadoes were reported across central Oklahoma on Thursday night, with some reports of damaged buildings, and the severe weather forecast on Friday includes the threat of flooding.

It won’t just be “the usual scattered thunderstorms” in Texas, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “We’re talking about widespread significant rains leading to rises in streams and rivers.”

Meanwhile, people in Seattle and Portland, Oregon and the rest of the region will have to bust out the fans and air conditioning, with unusual temperatures as high as the 90s.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s weather:

Stormy in Texas, elsewhere

Severe thunderstorms in Texas on Friday bring the potential for flooding, particularly in the San Antonio region and south of Midland.

"Flooding, hail and wind damage are the primary concerns, and certainly there can be isolated tornadoes but it's not looking to be a tornado outbreak.

Tornado warnings around the Oklahoma City metro area produced several brief tornadoes Thursday evening. No significant damage was immediately reported, but power outages affected thousands in southern Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman.

On Friday, the Northern Plains, including Sioux Falls, Omaha, Des Moines and St. Louis also are expected to see storms, though to a lesser extent than Texas, Larson said.

The Texas storms will be part of a three-day weather event, but Friday is the most concerning day, he said.

Unseasonable heat

Meanwhile in the Pacific Northwest, Portland could see temperatures in the 90s on Friday, and the heat is expected to continue for days. That's about 20 degrees higher than normal, Larson said.

It's going to be hot in the entire region, as well. Seattle is expected to be in the 80s.

The National Weather Service called the heat in the region "dangerously hot."

"Temperatures will be slow to cool at night, especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area," the weather service said. "Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Young children and pets also should never be left in vehicles alone, especially "when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes," the weather service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The heat is on in the Pacific Northwest; thunderstorms to hit Texas