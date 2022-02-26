Heat overcome Barrett's career-best 46, beat Knicks 115-100

  Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots against New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against New York Knicks forward Jericho Sims (45) during the first half an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
  • New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
  • Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots against New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
  • Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) watches his shot against the New York Knicks with teammates on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
  • New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes grimaces after suffering an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler had 23 and the Miami Heat overcame RJ Barrett's career-high 46 points to beat the New York Knicks 115-100 on Friday night.

Kyle Lowry added 19 points in the Heat's first game after the All-Star break after they were tied with Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference going into it. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Miami started a little slowly in the resumption of its schedule, then shut down most of the Knicks beyond Barrett to run its road winning streak to a season-high six games.

Barrett made six 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds in his return from a four-game absence with a sprained left ankle, and his best game as a pro would have been even better if not for 14-for-22 shooting from the free throw line. Julius Randle had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but shot just 2 for 15.

The Knicks dropped their fourth straight and fell to 25-35. They hoped they were close to getting Derrick Rose back from ankle surgery, only to instead announce he had another procedure on the ankle Friday.

The Knicks jumped to a 10-0 lead while the Heat missed their first six shots, but Herro's 3-pointer cut it to 32-30 after one quarter. Miami turned a two-point deficit into a 48-38 lead with a 12-0 burst, went up by as much as 16 and settled for a 65-55 halftime lead after Barrett scored 17 in the second.

The Knicks were within one with 40 seconds left in the third, but Lowry made four free throws to make it 90-85 heading to the fourth. Miami then opened the quarter by outscoring the Knicks 11-5, with Herro getting two baskets, to go up by double digits again at 101-90.

New York came out of the break 12th in the East and potentially a team that will transition to focusing on its youth. It was decided this week that Kemba Walker, who had been the starting point guard, will shut down for the season and rest his troublesome knee.

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler was fined $25,000 by the NBA for failing to comply with media availability obligations during All-Star weekend and not complying with the resulting league investigation. ... Coach Erik Spoelstra said C Dewayne Dedmon practiced Thursday but his back tightened up, so he didn't play.

Knicks: Rookie Quentin Grimes left in the first quarter with right knee injury, the team saying it was a subluxation of the right patella. ,,, MSG broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier got a big ovation in the first quarter when he was recognized as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award winner. The two-time champion with the Knicks will become the first player inducted in the Hall of Fame as a player and a broadcaster.

DERRICK'S DELAY

Rose had recently begun practicing fully after he had surgery on his ankle in December. The procedure Friday was because of a skin infection. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Rose was in discomfort but not pain, and there was no timetable for his return.

“He actually went through practice pretty well,” Thibodeau said. “So, just one of those things.”

UP NEXT

Heat: Host San Antonio on Saturday.

Knicks: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule