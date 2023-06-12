Heat’s Martin finds himself focus of more attention. And notes on Butler, Yurtseven, Brown

The precipitous drop in Caleb Martin’s scoring during these NBA Finals isn’t the result of three-point shots not dropping.

Instead, it’s a byproduct of long-range shots not even coming.

After averaging 6.4 three-point attempts per game in his breakout Eastern Conference finals against Boston, Martin entered Monday averaging just 2.7 three-point attempts per game in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics often ignored him, giving him enough time to pack a picnic lunch before shooting.

The Nuggets, by contrast, are giving him far less airspace.

“It’s definitely a different [scouting report] for sure,” he said in advance of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night in Denver. “I get a different feel out there, kind of being a little bit more of a priority, closing out, knowing where you’re at. That’s part of them sticking to the system. They’ve done a great job of having a game plan and sticking to it.”

Martin shot 48.9 percent on threes (22 for 45) during the Eastern finals. He’s at 45.5 (5 for 11) in the Finals.

Martin’s numbers have dropped in several statistical categories since that exemplary performance against Boston -- in points (19.3 to 6.8), rebounds (6.4 to 4.3) and minutes (35.6 to 27.6).

His overall shooting percentage has dropped from 60.2 to 35.5 because he has been hitting a far lower percentage of two-point attempts (6 for 20), compared 31 to 43 against Boston.

“You’ve got to find that balance between being aggressive but not forcing anything,” he said. “I’ve been in that role where you kind of take what is given, and they’ve done a great job of that.

“The opportunities I’ve had have been a lot lower because of how they defend and what their system looks like. It might be a series… where I have to be more assertive and be more creative and find ways to get my attempts up because last series my attempts were pretty high, probably the highest they’ve ever been in my career.”

Martin said he takes the extra defensive attention as a sign of respect.

“Whenever… I have my attempts that high, I typically can be a pretty effective and efficient,” he said.

“I’ve definitely got to be more assertive but also within the offense. I’m a role guy. I’ve got to take what’s given.”

A reporter in Denver said to Martin on Sunday: “Game 2 against Boston you got hit on the arm on a three and it airballed, and then it went out of bounds and you knew you got hit, but that play seemed to get you going for the rest of the series. You hit two more and I think you yelled at the officials and said, ‘See, that’s what I do, I don’t airball threes!’ How much did that sequence get you going for that series and up your confidence for this series?”

Martin responded: “Yeah, I definitely get fuel while being disrespected. I felt like if someone doesn’t believe I can do something, I typically find the best way possible to do it…. I’m not Steph [Curry] or nothing like that, but I don’t think I’m airballing three feet from the rim.”

THIS AND THAT

Bam Adebayo was asked what’s different about Jimmy Butler - something that fans don’t see.

“The difference y’all don’t see is the will I feel like he plays with when he gets in the playoffs,” Adebayo said. “Everybody expects it to be skill, talent, finesse. He brings a different element. It’s rugged, it’s in the mud and it’s winning basketball.”

▪ Duncan Robinson appreciates how far Nuggets and former Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown has come since they played against each other as prep standouts in Massachusetts.

“We go back, same area, playing with, against each other, high school, and then just following his career all the way through,” Robinson said.

“It’s been really cool to see him really kind of reinvent himself and constantly find ways. He can do it in different ways. Comes in as a point guard and is a really good point guard for Detroit and then finds a new role in Brooklyn and bounces around, and now he’s obviously a big part of the Western Conference champions. He’s a really good player, really good dude.”

▪ Among many Heat decisions in the next three weeks is whether to tender a $2.2 million qualifying offer for center Omer Yurtseven, a move which would allow the Heat to match any outside offers.

“He could have helped all year,” Max Strus said Sunday when asked about Yurtseven. “Just a big man, big presence, super skilled. We would have loved to have him. Just unfortunate timing for him this season.”

▪ The Heat, who own the 18th pick in the June 22 NBA Draft, have summoned several prospects to Kaseya Center for workouts.

Among those reportedly scheduled for Heat workouts: Arkansas 6-5 guard Nick Smith (12.5 points per game as a freshman last season), Arkansas 6-7 small forward Jordan Walsh (7.1 ppg), North Carolina State 6-4 shooting guard Terquavion Smith (17.9 ppg last season) and per Greg Sylvander, Marquette 6-8 forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds).

Several of the prospects working out for the Heat are projected to go in the second round or undrafted. The Heat doesn’t own a second round pick.