Heat makes flurry of roster moves, retain Cain on two-way deal. And schedule details emerge

With a potential trade for Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard still looming, the Miami Heat’s front office has been deliberate in filling the final few spots on its preseason roster.

But the Heat took a big step forward in that process on Friday, signing forward Jamal Cain two a two-way contract and signing guards Alondes Williams and Caleb Daniels and forwards Drew Peterson, Cole Swider and Justin Champagnie to Exhibit 10 deals, which come with a training camp invitation.

The Heat signed and then immediately waived center Brandon McCoy - a procedural move that permitted them to sign the five players to Exhibit 10 deals. A team must sign a 14th player to a standard deal in order to sign any players to Exhibit 10 contracts. The Heat achieved that by signing, and then cutting, McCoy, who likely will join the Heat’s G-League team in South Dakota. McCoy will have no money on Miami’s 2023-24 salary cap.

Cain, who went undrafted out of Oakland University last year, is on track to be a Heat two-way contract player for the second consecutive season after spending his rookie year on a two-way contract with the Heat. He averaged 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 8 of 21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range in six games during this year’s summer league.

Cain is entering his second season in the Heat’s developmental program after averaging 22.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 15 regular-season games with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In limited NBA playing time as a rookie, Cain’s best performance came in the Heat’s regular-season finale. He totaled 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in the Heat’s win over the Orlando Magic on April 9 to close the regular season.

Cain was hoping to sign a standard contract this summer to be a part of the Heat’s 15-man roster. But he settled for another two-way deal from Miami, with the possibility of being converted to a standard contract if a potential Lillard trade shakes up the Heat’s roster.

Cain shows guard Dru Smith and Jamaree Bouyea as the Heat’s maximum three permitted players with two-way deals. Teams can replace players on two-way deals with other players at any time.

Williams, who went undrafted in 2022 and spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, played for the Heat’s summer league team this year. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent on 2.3 three-point attempts per game in four Las Vegas Summer League games with the Heat last month.

Williams, 24, averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 39 of 103 (37.9 percent) from three-point range in 24 G League games last season with the Long Island Nets.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Williams was named the ACC Player of the Year in his final college season in 2021-22.

Daniels, who went undrafted out of Villanova this past June, played in four games with the Heat’s Summer League team and averaged 4.8 points and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 40 percent on three pointers.

Champagnie split last season between the Celtics, Raptors and the Heat’s G-League team in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He averaged 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds for Sioux Falls while shooting 52 percent from the field. He also appeared in five NBA games (two with Boston and three with Toronto), after appearing in 36 games for the Raptors in 2021-22.

In 42 NBA appearances, he has averaged 2.2 points while shooting 43.9 percent from the field (36 for 82) and 33.3 percent on three-pointers (11 for 33).

Two-way contracts do not count toward the salary cap or luxury tax and allow for players to be on their NBA team’s active list for as many as 50 regular-season games, with other game action having to come in the G League.

Exhibit 10 deals, which usually represent an invite to training camp, do not count against the salary cap or hard cap and can be converted to a two-way contract or standard one-year minimum contract prior to the start of the regular season. In addition, Exhibit 10 contracts offer guarantees of up to $75,000 if they are waived by their respective NBA team and then move on to that team’s G League affiliate and stay there at least 60 days.

With Friday’s signings and the release of McCoy, the Heat’s roster for next season sits at 21 players (13 on standard contracts, three on two-way contracts and five on Exhibit 10 contracts).

NBA teams are allowed to carry up to 21 players under contract in the offseason and preseason. Rosters must be cut to a maximum total of 18 players (15 on standard contracts and three on two-way contracts) by the start of the regular season.

MORE SCHEDULE NEWS

Whether the Heat acquires Damian Lillard or not, Miami’s game at Portland next season will be on national television. According to the tentative schedule that has been circulated around the league, the Heat’s game at the Trail Blazers will be on TNT on Tuesday night, Feb. 27.

Miami remains the front-runner to acquire Lillard - at some point - because Lillard want to play for the Heat and the Heat is the only team believed to have made a serious offer. The Feb. 27 game will be after next season’s trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Heat not only will get a Christmas game, but a prime time Christmas game.

According to a source, the 76ers-at-Heat Christmas game has been scheduled for 8 p.m. on that Monday night, in part because it will be an ESPN-only game. That will not be official until it’s announced publicly.

ABC typically carries a prime time game on Christmas but instead will air a Baltimore Ravens-San Francisco 49ers game at 8:15 p.m. on Christmas night, opposite the Heat-76ers game on ESPN.

ABC’s Christmas games this year will be Golden State-Denver at 2:30 and Boston-Lakers at 5 p.m. The Christmas slate begins with Milwaukee-New York at noon and ends with Dallas-Phoenix at 10:30 p.m., according to a source.

There are two afternoon NFL games on Christmas: Las Vegas-Kansas City at 1 and Philadelphia-New York Giants at 4:30.

The Heat is expected to open its schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 25 or Thursday, Oct. 26 (opponent to be announced) and will play at Boston on Friday, Oct. 27 on ESPN.

Also, the Heat is expected to play at Denver on Feb. 29, per The Athletic.

The full schedule is expected to be released as early as late next week. A tentative schedule has been distributed to teams.

The NBA season will open on Tuesday, Oct. 24 with Lakers-Denver and Phoenix-Golden State, both airing on TNT.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Retiring Heat forward Udonis Haslem has counseled Tyler Herro as Herro awaits word on whether he will be traded, potentially in a multi-year Damian Lillard trade.

“One thing I told Tyler and one thing we focus on is the time spent, and the time spent here is amazing,” Haslem told WQAM’s Brendan Tobin. “Whatever happens, he can walk away with his head up. Sixth Man of the Year, two NBA Finals, three Eastern Conference Finals. His four to five years here have been equivalent or better than most people’s careers. He has nothing to be ashamed about.”

▪ Northwestern rookie Chase Audige bypassed a training camp offer from the Heat to join another Eastern Conference team where he believes he has a better chance to get playing time.

Southern California rookie forward Drew Peterson (who participated in Summer League with the Heat) and former Lakers forward Cole Swider (a skilled three-point shooter) are the only two confirmed players who have agreed to those Exhibit 10 deals, which come with a training camp invitation and guarantee of up to $75,000.

The Heat likely will add another player or two on an Exhibit 10 deal.

Those players cannot sign those Exhibit 10 deals until the Heat has signed 14 players to standard contracts. Miami has 13 under contract and has been waiting for the right player to surface before adding a 14th player to a standard deal.