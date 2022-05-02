Heat list Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker as questionable, Kyle Lowry out for Game 1

Ky Carlin: Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will be without Kyle Lowry and the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid in Game 1.
Spoelstra: “They feel like they have enough, we feel like we have enough. I guess probably both sides are ready just to tip this thing up.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:11 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow due to right knee inflammation
Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are all also listed as questionable tomorrow
Kyle Lowry is out #Sixers8:04 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New 3 Ball for Monday’s action!
Talking the 76ers without Embiid, Bball Paul time(?), maybe some Herro hunting, Tobias at C, Jimmy and Bam ball-handling, CP3 and Ayton PNR game, Luka against Mikal (and maybe Jae), and much more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…7:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable (updated with quotes). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah Giannis is such a force
Multiple bodies have to be on him at all times
Curious to see how these two would match up with him in that scenario due to doubles, with Butler/Lowry roaming pic.twitter.com/1gh8gF0hxg3:22 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Lowry in Game 1. A potential Embiid return in Philly. The Sixers have even more urgency to try to go steal one in Miami phillyvoice.com/report-joel-em…1:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry strained his hamstring on April 22. Today is his ninth full day of recovery. There’s still optimism that Lowry will be able to play in this second-round series at some point, maybe even early in the series. – 1:19 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Doc Rivers and the #Sixers is going to have to be willing to try just about anything without Joel Embiid vs #Heat, who won’t have Kyle Lowry for Monday’s Game 1: https://t.co/oxvqGAR40a #76ers pic.twitter.com/qQDuA7buQD1:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Looks like more Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo in Erik Spoelstra’s mix. – 1:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat without Lowry, 76ers without Embiid to begin their second-round playoff series. What it means for the matchup miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…1:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Game 1 of Sixers/Heat: No Joel Embiid (orbital fracture) and no Kyle Lowry (hamstring).
Embiid is the SEVENTH All-Star to miss at least one playoff game this postseason … three shy of tying last season’s record: marcstein.substack.com/p/first-round-…12:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo on Lowry being out, “I feel like the rest of the team is built for it.” – 12:32 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
No Kyle Lowry in Game 1 vs. Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…12:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Figure on Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Lowry. But this well could be another Victor Oladipo moment at hand. – 12:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry officially out for game 1
Caleb Martin, PJ Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and Tyler Herro all labeled as questionable after taking it easy in practice heading up to tomorrow
All those guys should play – 12:26 PM

Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Kyle Lowry officially out for Game 1 vs 76ers
@5ReasonsSports12:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for Game 1:
Morris (illness) questionable
Martin (left ankle sprain) questionable
Tucker (right calf strain) questionable
Strus (hamstring strain) questionable
Butler (knee inflammation) questionable
Herro (illness) questionable
Lowry (hamstring) OUT – 12:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report.
Questionable:
Morris, illness
Martin, ankle
Tucker, calf
Herro, respiratory
Strus, hamstring
Butler, knee
Plus Lowry out due to hamstring. – 12:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry is out tomorrow with his hamstring injury. – 12:20 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Kyle Lowry is out tomorrow for Game 1 with a hamstring injury. – 12:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry is out for Monday’s playoff opener against Philadelphia. – 12:20 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Kyle Lowry will not play in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 12:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris defended Pascal Siakam in Round 1 and he will most likely take on the Jimmy Butler challenge in Round 2. Harris and the team discussed what stands out about Butler’s game. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/30/tob… via @SixersWire10:32 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Heat-76ers Second Round Playoffs Preview:
– The open gaps to attack in Philly’s defense
– A Tyler Herro series?
– Where should Bam operate offensively?
– Jimmy Butler can shift the series in one part of the floor
@5ReasonsSportsfivereasonssports.com/news/heat-76er…9:33 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler: “I think both rosters are going into this battle knowing that both sides got enough to get the job done. We’ve got a job to do. They’ve got a job to do. But I’m banking on the Miami Heat.” – 9:29 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are the Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Tyler Herro, “In the past series, we were able to defend an elite guard.” – 9:00 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hearing Jimmy Butler talk about Joel Embiid and his injury makes me sad that they still aren’t teammates. They should be. – 7:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Those big contracts in August? It’s all relative. – 5:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just enjoy this back and forth between Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker on IG pic.twitter.com/HUj2j2cOb54:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and his recent fine. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler addresses knee pain, Embiid absence and how his hips don’t lie. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of NBA sanction, “It’s Spo’s fault. He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max goes on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, and I get fined.” – 1:16 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry’s status still unknown but Herro and Butler are set to return for Game 1 vs Sixers #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…1:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back at it at practice. pic.twitter.com/imqG6f00m012:17 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tyler Herro said he is good to go for Game 1 after missing Friday’s practice while dealing with a cold. – 12:06 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler getting some shots up after practice. Looking ready to roll for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/8s3MCKSKZS12:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (knee) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (illness) back at practice today. – 12:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In 3 games against Philly this season, Duncan Robinson: 27.6% from deep
In 4 games, Max Strus: 25% from deep
In 3 games, Tyler Herro: 30% from deep
All of those percentages are well below their regular season numbers. #Sixers11:00 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, it’s all about perspective. The art of the deal often transcends the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Another sweep for Dragic; Nets fallout; Hawks reflect on Heat; Celtics and seeding; a Spo conversation. More. – 9:02 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Heat playoff preview: Jimmy Butler facing his old team, a meeting of top coaches among storylines
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers…7:29 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
NBA column: The #Sixers learned some lessons against the #Raptors that could benefit them in the conference semifinals vs. Jimmy Butler and the #Heat: https://t.co/4qtc7iCEJN pic.twitter.com/YOZ5m1IXlC7:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat remain cautious with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry injuries ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: The latest on Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry’s injuries as the Heat returned to practice today miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, what the Heat, 76ers and national analysts are saying about the second-round matchup – 2:27 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If the whole Simmons situation hadn’t happened and he was still playing for the Sixers, imagine the psychological advantage the Heat would have, knowing exactly how to defend in the playoffs and having Jimmy Butler. Might be sweep city. – 2:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat slow playing injury approach with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, others ahead of 76ers series. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Addressing the Joel Embiid challenge; and Marcus Garrett visits. – 1:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro did not practice today due to non-Covid illness. Also held out were Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker. – 12:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) P.J. Tucker (calf) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bunch of guys did not practice today:
Caleb Martin (ankle)
PJ Tucker (calf)
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Jimmy Butler (knee)
Tyler Herro not here with non-Covid illness – 12:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin (sprained right ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness) did not practice today. – 12:09 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin (right ankle), PJ Tucker (right calf), Tyler Herro (non-COVID illness), Jimmy Butler (knee) did not practice today. – 12:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looking back at the regular season matchup between PHI and MIA….
G1: no Butler, Adebayo, or Herro; no Harden
G2: no Adebayo; no Harden
G3: no Lowry; no Harden
G4: no Embiid, no Harden
The one time Harden faced MIA as a Net this season: 14/7/7 – 10:12 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia will see an old friend in Round 2. They discuss preparing for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Monday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-r… via @SixersWire9:43 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jimmy Butler going back to Philly to remind them he’s taken Miami to the Finals since they chose not to re-sign him will be one of more intriguing subplots of a series that will be filled with them. Kyle Lowry back home. Joel Embiid vs Bam Adebayo. James Harden vs…South Beach. – 9:32 PM

More on this storyline

Ira Winderman: Butler on his knee soreness, “It’s all right. We got another day inbetween.” Says will be good to go Monday. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 30, 2022

Butler missed Tuesday’s Game 5 because of his right knee issue and Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 after tweaking his hamstring during Game 3 of the first round on April 22. The hope is both will be available when the Heat opens its second-round series against the 76ers on Monday at FTX Arena, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t ready Friday to give a definitive comment on their status. “Physically, each day we’ll get a better idea,” Spoelstra said. “But everybody has made progress. Everybody was doing something, whether it was in the practice or on the side. I took that as an encouraging sign.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022

Butler’s knee issue is not considered serious, with no MRI or other medical tests planned for the injury. Lowry’s strained hamstring is also not considered significant, but it’s an injury that can take a few weeks to heal. “I’m expecting them to get healthy day by day, honestly,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said when asked if he expects Butler and Lowry to be available for the start of the second round. “If they can go, they can go. If they’re not, we got to go out there regardless. You can’t push back Game 1.” -via Miami Herald / April 30, 2022

