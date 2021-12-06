What the Heat likes about the Lowry-Vincent pairing. Also, Butler upgraded to questionable

The Miami Heat has been forced to experiment with a lot of different and unexpected lineup combinations in recent weeks because of injury issues.

One look that has stuck is the point guard duo of Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. Entering Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena, Lowry and Vincent have played 137 minutes together and 103 of those minutes have come in the past 10 games.

The Lowry-Vincent combination has produced mixed results, as the Heat has been outscored by three points in their minutes together this season. But this tandem is a plus-nine in 103 minutes together over the past 10 games.

“You have toughness and that defensive disposition from both of them,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the duo. “Either one of them can play on the ball or play off the ball and they feel equally comfortable in that role. I think the different roles that Gabe has had to play for us the last year and a half have really prepared him to be able to complement Kyle very well.”

Lowry and Vincent have been used to close games recently, too. They played the entire fourth quarter of the Heat’s 107-104 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 27, and Miami won the period by five points on its way to the three-point victory.

During the past 10 games, the Lowry-Vincent combination has posted a plus/minus of plus-16 in 42 fourth-quarter minutes.

“I like them,” Vincent said of his minutes alongside Lowry. “I think a lot of times Kyle is getting guys open and creating for others. I think it’s unique when we’re on the floor together because at times I can create for him and vice versa. So we just try to play off one another and continue to make the right basketball plays. A lot of times it’s us finding one another. But other times it’s a big slipping or hitting Jimmy [Butler] in the pocket or on the baseline or something like that. We’re able to just create advantages.”

But defense has been the driving force behind any success Lowry and Vincent have had together. The Heat has allowed only 102.1 points per 100 possessions in their minutes, which would rank as the second-best defensive rating among teams this season.

“Gabe has done unbelievable the last couple weeks and just continues to commit to getting better every single season,” Lowry said.

While Lowry will need to take on an even bigger offensive role with Adebayo expected to miss the next six weeks because of a thumb injury, Vincent has also become a consistent part of the bench rotation because of the Heat’s injuries.

Vincent, 25, logged double-digit minutes in just two of the Heat’s first 10 games. But he has played more than 10 minutes in 13 of the 14 games since then.

Vincent has averaged 9.9 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 41.9 percent on threes during that 14-game stretch. He has also been effective as a pesky perimeter defender, limiting those he has defended to 38 percent shooting this season, according to NBA tracking stats.

“Gabe has been just so solid,” Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. “He shows up every single day with just an approach to his work. So we’re not surprised that he’s in those moments and stepping him. He’s just super reliable. He’s going to take care of the ball, he’s going to not turn the ball over, get people open, take good shots and make them more often than not. So really happy for him.”

STAYING SAFE

The NBA has yet to postpone a game this season because of COVID-19, but cases continue to pop up around the league.

Most recently, the Charlotte Hornets had four players — LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier — enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the weekend.

Spoelstra said that news sparked a conversation during the team’s walkthrough before Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks regarding the ongoing pandemic.

“You just want to be vigilant, but you also don’t want to live in fear,” Spoelstra said. “This is our profession, this is what we’re doing. We want to keep it going and it also is dependent on everybody trying to do their part.”

The Heat, which has a fully vaccinated roster, moved forward with booster shots in recent weeks.

INJURY REPORT

Heat star Jimmy Butler was upgraded to questionable and is expected to play Monday against the Grizzlies after missing the past four games because of a tail bone contusion.

The Heat remains without Adebayo (torn UCL in right thumb), Marcus Garrett (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery).

The Grizzlies will be without Kyle Anderson (back soreness), Sam Merrill (left ankle sprain) and Ja Morant (left knee sprain) against the Heat. Zaire Williams (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable and Brandon Clarke (right knee soreness) is listed as doubtful.