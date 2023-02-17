Heat legend Dwyane Wade moves one step closer toward becoming first-ballot Hall of Famer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has taken the next step toward becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

As expected, Wade was one of the 12 finalists named Friday for possible induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. This marks the first year that Wade is eligible for consideration because a player must be fully retired for four full seasons before being qualifying to be enshrined, and Wade retired at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The list of former NBA players who were named finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame class: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Wade. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was also named a finalist for this year’s class.

The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, with the enshrinement ceremony scheduled to take place on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass.

Wade, 41, is expected to be voted in as a first-ballot Hall of Famer as a member of the 2023 class after his legendary Heat career that included 13 NBA All-Star Game selections.

Already enshrined in the Hall of Fame for careers that included time with the Heat are Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal, Gary Payton, and Pat Riley. Former Heat assistant coach Bob McAdoo is also in the Hall of Fame.

Wade’s No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in February 2020. Wade, who was drafted by Miami in 2003, is the Heat’s all-time leader in categories like points, games played, minutes played, assists and steals and is considered one of the top shooting guards in NBA history. Among his most impressive accomplishments: Three championships with the Heat (2006, 2012, 2013), a Finals MVP award in 2006 and an NBA scoring title in the 2008-09 season.

HERRO UPDATE

Heat guard Tyler Herro is still on track to take part in the Three-Point Contest this weekend as part of All-Star Saturday Night, which begins at 8 p.m. and will be televised on TNT.

Herro, who missed the Heat’s final two games before the All-Star break because of a left knee contusion, traveled to Salt Lake City on Friday to participate in Saturday’s shooting competition.

“You’re not burning many calories on that and you’re certainly not colliding or jumping or doing anything,” Spoelstra said Wednesday when asked if the Heat is concerned about Herro taking part in the event while recovering from a knee contusion.

The Heat has had plenty of past success in the Three-Point Contest, with Herro set to be the ninth different Heat player to participate in the shooting event.

Four Heat players have won the competition — Glen Rice in 1995, Jason Kapono in 2007, Daequan Cook in 2009 and James Jones in 2011. No other NBA team has had four or more different players win the Three-Point Contest.

LOVE WATCH

While The Athletic reported early Thursday morning that five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love is finalizing a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, that buyout has not been made official yet as of Friday afternoon.

If Love, 34, does become available following a buyout, the Heat is expected to have interest in adding the five-time All-Star. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that the Phoenix Suns are among other teams expected to show interest in Love.

With the trade of Dewayne Dedmon opening two roster spots and nearly $5 million of room under the luxury tax threshold, the Heat is well-positioned to bid for players on the buyout market. This means Miami can use its $4.1 million bi-annual exception or the remaining $4 million of its midlevel exception to sign players in the coming days and weeks without entering the tax.