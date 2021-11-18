Heat interested in John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston

Though the Heat would have interest in adding point guard John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston, ESPN said that’s not happening because Wall doesn’t want to give up his $47.4 million player option next season, let alone his $44.3 million salary this season.

Source: Miami Herald

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Can someone explain to me why the 5-8 Thunder are considered a tanking black-eye and the 1-13 Rockets, who are refusing to play John Wall this season, are applauded for their rebuilding efforts? – 8:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

I guess we can cross off the Lakers for teams John Wall might be traded to – 12:02 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Something to think about – Bulls are paying just under $46 million for the talents of Zach LaVine AND DeMar DeRozan this season. Houston is paying $44 million for John Wall this season, who is not playing as he awaits a trade that likely isn’t coming soon. – 1:53 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

The Grizzlies might beat Houston by more than the Rockets are paying John Wall not to play this season. – 9:47 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If John Wall got bought out tomorrow, ignoring where you think he’d actually go, what team that might realistically be interested in him would do the most to boost his value as a future free agent? – 7:23 PM

More on this storyline

The issue with giving back that much money is that Wall is unlikely to find a significant deal right now that comes close to making up for some of his lost money. Many contenders like the Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Sixers, and Bucks can only offer Wall the veteran minimum worth $2.6 million. Teams that still have all or most of their mid-level exception (MLE) include the Cavaliers, Hawks, Nuggets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Warriors, and Wizards. With the exception of the Pelicans, all those teams have luxury tax and/or hard cap difficulties that would complicate offering Wall their MLE. -via HoopsHype / September 14, 2021