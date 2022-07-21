New tornado warnings in southern Ontario amid severe storms

8:16 p.m. EDT - Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings in southern Ontario on Wednesday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in southern Ontario:

St. Thomas - Aylmer - Eastern Elgin County

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said in its warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS (ONTARIO):

A slew of tornado watches are also in effect across southern Ontario as the evening wears on.

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES (ONTARIO):

Western Algonquin Park - Lake of Two Rivers

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Goderich - Bluewater - Southern Huron County

Listowel - Milverton - Northern Perth County

Stratford - Mitchell - Southern Perth County

Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

London - Parkhill - Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy - Komoka - Western Middlesex County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Sarnia - Petrolia - Western Lambton County

Watford - Pinery Park - Eastern Lambton County

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

A tornado watch means that conditions are favourable for the development of tornadoes.

Widespread severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for much of southern Ontario through this evening. The watch stretches from the Erie shores north through cottage country, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will continue for parts of southern Ontario as we head into afternoon and evening hours. For a broader look at the forecast, please read below.

The stretch of hot and humid weather continues Wednesday before active weather creeps into a large portion of Ontario and parts of Quebec. Forecasters are keeping an eye on a widespread risk for severe thunderstorms that could arrive by late afternoon through the evening. Tornado watches are already in place for parts of southern Ontario. In addition to a risk for tornadoes, storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The greatest threat will be in areas near Lake Huron and parts of Lake Erie. For more on the ongoing heat and Wednesday's severe weather risk, read on.

SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS LARGE PORTION OF ONTARIO, WITH TORNADO POTENTIAL IN THE SOUTH

Heat warnings remain in place for most of southern Ontario as hot and humid temperatures continue for another day. Some day time highs will reach low 30s with high humidity sending humidex values into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon hours.

During this stretch of heat, residents should watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, fainting, heat exhaustion and the worsening of some health conditions, says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ONTEMPWED

In addition to the heat, residents should keep an eye for signs of active weather. A strong disturbance barrelling through the mid-levels of the atmosphere will track into the Great Lakes, shifting the threat for dangerous storms into southern Ontario.

Heat and atmospheric instability will build through the day across the south, while northern Ontario will see storms continue to rumble throughout the day.

StormEnergyON

By late afternoon, a front will slice into this unstable atmosphere, acting as a trigger mechanism for the development of powerful storm cells. Supported by wind shear from the approaching trough, some storms will have the potential for rotation -- leading to a threat for tornadoes.

This threat will be greatest for areas near the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. In addition to the tornadic threat, these storms will pose a risk for large hail, heavy rain, and damaging straight-line wind gusts.

StormRiskON

As the storms progress, they will grow upscale into a squall line, which may barrel through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the evening to early overnight hours. The main hazard at this time will be damaging winds, though some tornado threat may still exist.

Storms will continue to blast eastward into the evening and overnight, but will lose intensity with the loss of daytime heating.

Power outages are also likely, so it's a good idea to make sure electronics, such as cellphones and laptops, are fully charged ahead of the storm.

It’s important to make sure that any loose yard objects, such as umbrellas, furniture and toys, are secure and that inflatables are put away ahead of the storm.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario.

