Heat, humidity and the potential for thunderstorms rises in Ontario

Southern Ontario's reprieve from the heat and thunderstorm potential will come to an end. Some areas in the southwest could see storms, possibly strong, too, Tuesday overnight ahead of the returning heat and humidity for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be a boom or bust situation on the thunderstorms, highly dependent on many factors coming together. Thursday will feature a similar heat and storm setup, with humidex values climbing into the 40s in some areas. For more on the incoming storm risk and the return of the heat, read on.

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT/WEDNESDAY: CONDITIONAL STORM THREATS AS HEAT BUILDS IN

As the heat makes its way back into southern Ontario, so, too, does the chance for thunderstorms.

There is the chance parts of southwestern Ontario could be woken up by Mother Nature's alarm clock overnight Tuesday into the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning.

There is a risk for thunderstorms to develop through the Tuesday overnight hours from the Lake Huron shores and then head south to the Lake Erie shores.

Some storms could develop and become a bit stronger with the main threats being hail and strong wind gusts.

On Wednesday, there is another risk for thunderstorms. However, it's a bit of a conditional threat that'll leave most without seeing storms or rain.

Storms have the chance to develop along the lake breeze near Lake Huron and travel east. These storms could become very strong, producing large hail and strong wind gusts. The hail could reach up to golf ball-size.

It is a very tricky forecast so there is also the chance that no storms could develop, as well, leaving everyone in the region with hot, humid and sunny conditions.

Temperatures will warm up to the mid- and upper 20s for most of southern Ontario Wednesday. Southwestern sections could even hit and surpass the 30-degree mark, with feels-like values as high as 44 in Windsor. Widespread humidex values into the low and mid-30s are expected elsewhere.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER, HUMIDITY, TEMPERATURES WILL RELAX FOR FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND

The risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will resurface in southern and eastern Ontario Thursday with localized torrential rain and the potential for damaging winds. However, most of the day will be rain-free and some places could miss out on the storms.

Thursday will be even hotter than Wednesday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Humidex values will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The timing of the storms will have a significant impact on high temperatures.

Cooler conditions, near seasonal, comes back Friday -- marking a gorgeous day for southern Ontario, but showers and thunderstorms are possible for eastern areas. A “sunsational” weekend is ahead for southern Ontario. Abundant sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures, albeit a few degrees cooler than seasonal. It will feature freat weather for Father’s Day.

Beyond, a warming trend is anticipated for early and mid-next week as the heat wave over the U.S. Midwest attempts to spread into the region. There is uncertainty as to where the boundary will be between the tropical heat and humidity versus the more comfortable conditions.

Southwestern Ontario will likely have a couple days of excessive heat with a humidex into the 40s. This pattern favours a couple of MCSs (mesoscale convective systems) near the warm front. Cooler weather is expected to return late week and weekend.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.

