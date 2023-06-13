Heat health alerts issued by UKHSA for the whole of England amid hot weather

Heat health alerts have been issued for the whole of England for the next week amid the continued hot weather.

The UK Health Security Agency said all regions of England have been placed under a yellow alert until 9am on Monday, June 19.

The yellow warning means that the weather could be a risk to more vulnerable people.

The UKHSA said: “Yellow alerts mean that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.”

Five regions were previously under an amber alert from Friday 9 June until 9am this morning and have been de-escalated to yellow. Those regions are the West Midlands, East Midlands, east of England, South East and South West.

Yellow alerts, which are less serious, already in place for London, the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber regions of England have been extended.

Sunshine is expected to continue in London, with temperatures set to reach 29C on Wednesday and 26C for the rest of the week. The sizzling weather has already contributed to a record-breaking number of visits to emergency departments across south west London on Monday.

Meanwhile pollen levels are high, with thousands calling 999 struggling to breathe.

If you have an underlying respiratory condition, you should contact your GP or asthma nurse as needed – unless it is an emergency, in which case you should call 999 or go to ED immediately.

NHS England is urging Britons to look out for people who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as elderly relatives or neighbours.

Further advice includes keeping windows closed when the room is cooler than outside and staying hydrated.

People are advised to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, apply suncream regularly, and wear a hat.