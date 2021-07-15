Heat-health alert issued for weekend

(Getty Images)

A heat-health warning has been issued in England as temperatures are forecast to fetch up to 31C over the weekend.

The UK is expected to experience a possible heatwave on Sunday and Monday and Public Health England (PHE), which issued the alert, has urged the public to take measures to keep safe.

It has advised people to keep their homes cool, close curtains, drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest, the body added.

The level two heat-health alert covers every part of England excluding parts of the North East , the North West and London and is due to last until Tuesday.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

“However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk,” he added.

Dr Landeg went on to say that it was important to keep up to date with weather forecasts.

(PA Media)

While Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office added: “Across most parts of the UK we’re expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend.

“High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels.”

The weekend heat comes just days before the country steps into Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown on July 19, also known as ‘Freedom Day’, when most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

Read More

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

Actress Ruth Madeley tells how taxi driver took her wheelchair away

Spread of Delta variant is accelerating ‘much quicker’, experts warn