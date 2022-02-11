Heat face the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (29-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -4.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Heat are 22-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon leads the Heat with 6.2 boards.

The Nets are 20-11 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 27 the Heat won 106-93 led by 24 points from Bam Adebayo, while Kevin Durant scored 25 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points and four assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Patty Mills is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 13.5 points. Kyrie Irving is shooting 41.7% and averaging 25.0 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Nets: 0-10, averaging 106.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Caleb Martin: out (achilles), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: out (knee).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press