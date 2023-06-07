Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Difference between the symptoms and when to seek help

A heat-health alert has been issued in some areas of England, where temperatures are expected to reach 30°C over the weekend.

The warning is in effect across London, the Midlands, eastern, and southern England from 9am on Friday, June 9, to 9am on Monday, June 12.

It is requested that people check on their vulnerable friends and family members.

The health and social care industry may be affected, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Find out the warning signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke below, and how to treat someone who is suffering.

Heat-exhaustion symptoms

People who spend time in extreme temperatures can suffer from the following heat-exhaustion symptoms, according to the NHS:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs, and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38°C or above

being very thirsty

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if the affected person can cool down within half-an-hour. They can usually be treated at home by moving them to a cool place and having them lie down with their feet raised lightly.

They should drink plenty of water or sports drinks, and cool their skin with sprays, sponges, cold packs, and fans. The symptoms should ease within 30 minutes.

However, if left untreated, heat exhaustion can turn into heatstroke, which is serious if not treated quickly and may result in the affected person needing emergency care.

What is heatstroke?

Heatstroke is serious and needs to be treated as an emergency.

Symptoms of heatstroke include fast breathing or shortness of breath, a fit (seizure), loss of consciousness, and becoming unresponsive. If someone is experiencing any of these symptoms, the NHS says to call 999.

Other signs of heatstroke include feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water, not sweating even while feeling too hot, a high temperature of 40°C or above, or feeling confused. If someone is experiencing any of these symptoms, the NHS recommends calling 111.

How to prevent heat exhaustion

To prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the NHS recommends doing the following:

drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

take cool baths or showers

wear light-coloured, loose clothing

sprinkle water over skin or clothes

avoid the sun between 11 am and 3 pm

avoid excess alcohol

avoid extreme exercise

The NHS also says: “Keep an eye on children, the elderly, and people with long-term health conditions (like diabetes or heart problems) because they’re more at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

The NHS has also warned that hospitals will be stretched during the heatwave , while they’re also dealing with Covid cases.

Health secretary Steve Barclay told the BBC: “The clear message to the public is to take the sensible steps in terms of water, shade, and cover, that many people are aware of. That’s the best way of mitigating against the heat.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable. We’re also putting in additional contingency support as well.”