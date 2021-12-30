Will Heat have enough to play Rockets on Friday amid COVID-19 and injury issues?

The Miami Heat flew to Houston on Wednesday night with hopes of having enough available players to move forward with Friday’s game against the Rockets.

Whether the Heat will have the minimum of eight available players required by the NBA to play Friday is still to be determined after Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio was postponed because Miami did “not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game,” according to the NBA. Further COVID-19 testing and whether enough players can return from injury will dictate how many players the Heat is left with.

The Heat is scheduled to practice in Houston on Thursday evening ahead of Friday’s New Year’s Eve game against the Rockets at Toyota Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). It marks the first of six straight road games for Miami — a trip that was originally scheduled to include seven games before its matchup against the Spurs called off.

“I think this job of leadership is going to have a lot of things on your desk. The overwhelming majority of them are things that you did not anticipate,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier this month. “That’s part of the gig. A global pandemic is not something that you thought would be a part of the gig, but it is. I think obviously you can’t come in in an absolute panic every day. I think it’s part of our jobs as leaders to overcommunicate, allow everybody and anybody to feel what you feel. That’s part of being human. But then also to try to find some solutions, compartmentalize and still find a way to get everybody on the same sheet of music to focus on the task at hand.”

An eventful Wednesday led to the postponement of Miami’s game in San Antonio, as Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent entered COVID-19 protocols hours on Wednesday morning. The Heat now has six players in protocols with Udonis Haslem, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry also recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The Heat also ruled out out six players for Wednesday’s game because of injuries: Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery), Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (knee sprain), Markieff Morris (whiplash), KZ Okpala (sprained wrist) and Victor Oladipo (knee injury recovery).

Even after bringing in guard Kyle Guy, forward Haywood Highsmith and forward/center Aric Holman from the G League on 10-day contracts as COVID-19 replacement players, the Heat was still going to be left with only eight available players for Wednesday’s game: Marcus Garrett, Guy, Tyler Herro, Highsmith, Holman, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven. Teams need a minimum of eight players available to play a game, but the Heat faced challenges in clearing Guy and Holman through protocols in time for Wednesday’s contest, according to a league source.

The expectation is the Heat’s game against the Spurs will be rescheduled for a later date.

How many players will the Heat have against the Rockets?

Guy and Holman were officially signed by the Heat to 10-day deals on Thursday and the signing of Highsmith is expected to follow. If all three are cleared for Friday’s game in Houston, that would help add reinforcement.

With Guy, Highsmith and Holman, the Heat will have four COVID-19 replacement players on its roster although the fourth, Cheatham, is in protocols. At least three replacement players are required to be signed by a team when four or more players are in protocols, but Miami is eligible to add up to six since it currently has six players in protocols.

COVID-19 replacement players do not count toward a team’s salary cap or potential luxury tax payment.

The Heat is also expected to have Garrett, Herro, Martin, Robinson and Yurtseven available against the Rockets. Each of those five players were not on Wednesday’s injury report, as Miami’s next injury report will be issued Thursday evening.

Those five plus the three COVID-19 replacement players push the Heat to the NBA-required minimum of eight available players.

Adebayo, Dedmon, Morris and Oladipo are not expected back from injury for Friday’s game against the Rockets. But the belief is that Butler and Okpala’s injuries are short-term issues and there’s a chance both could play in Houston.

If Butler and Okpala can play, the Heat would have 10 available players in this scenario and two more than the minimum required by the NBA to play a game.

There’s also a chance that Lowry could be cleared from protocols in time to play Friday to give the Heat 11 available players.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association recently agreed to shorten the quarantine period from 10 days to six days for players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 if testing data shows they’re no longer at risk to be infectious.

Under the new rules, Lowry’s six-day quarantine runs until Thursday since he tested positive on Friday, with players considered to have tested positive on Day Zero. Based on testing data from recent days, there’s some optimism that Lowry will meet the threshold to be cleared for the Heat’s game in Houston.

“He is part of this new category of either super minor symptoms or asymptomatic,” Spoelstra said Tuesday of Lowry. “Then it’s just a matter of testing and if he can get to a certain level. To me, it just seems right that if the science is behind it and the safety of the players and everybody else around it are behind it that you wouldn’t need to necessarily need to be out 18 days like Caleb [Martin] was, which was extremely frustrating.”

As for the Heat’s other players in protocols, Haslem and Strus’ six-day quarantine runs through Monday, and Cheatham, Tucker and Vincent’s six-day quarantine runs through Tuesday.

The Heat’s coaching and training staffs are also short-handed because of COVID-19. Assistant coach Caron Butler and head athletic trainer Jay Sabol remain away from the Heat because they’re in protocols, and other personnel around the team have also tested positive in recent days.

“You have external anxiety about it, but you try not to live in fear either,” Spoelstra said earlier this month of the NBA’s COVID-19 outbreak. “We want our business to flourish. We understand that it’s not exactly how it used to be.”