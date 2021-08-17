B.C. skies remain blanketed by wildfire smoke, rain offers little help

The heat has been removed from southern British Columbia, and so, too, will the rain. While the precipitation lingers for some Tuesday, the wildfires will continue to burn throughout the province’s Interior, with hardly any dwindling from the rain. Temperatures will be a far cry from what they were last week, with near seasonal or even slightly below seasonal for many areas in the south on Tuesday. Conditions will dry out for mid-week, with the next chance for rain not happening until the end of the weekend. More on the lingering showers, ongoing wildfires and hazardous air quality, below.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LINGER THROUGH THE INTERIOR, BUT NOT ENOUGH TO DOUSE FIRES

Showers will taper off for the southwestern B.C. Monday night, but will continue Tuesday across the southern Interior and southeastern areas.

BCRain

While any rainfall is most welcome for areas dealing with wildfires, totals won't be nearly enough to put a dent in the wildfire tally. Some areas might not receive much or any rainfall at all, particularly the further south of the Okanagan you go. Still, rainfall totals across eastern B.C. could hit 30-50 mm through Tuesday.

Temperature-wise, the heat is all but gone from B.C. Near-seasonal or, even slightly below seasonal, daytime highs will be prevalent across southern sections Tuesday.

BCTempsTues

Beyond Tuesday, conditions will dry out once again and seasonal temperatures will linger mid- and late week. The next potential for showers and thunderstorms, including southern areas, will be Sunday afternoon and evening and into early next week.

WATCH NOW: DAY TURNS TO NIGHT IN OKANAGAN DUE TO SMOKE BLOTTING OUT THE SUN

Click here to view the video

POOR AIR QUALITY FROM ONGOING WILDFIRES

Hazardous air quality still a significant issue across parts of the B.C. Interior, especially for communities near large wildfires. Fires will continue to burn across the province despite the cooler temperatures and the recent rainfall.

Thick wildfire smoke will still be a problem in the Interior on Tuesday, as a slight change in wind direction will see upper winds become northerly. This will clear out smoke east of the Rockies, but it will filter into the valleys in B.C., especially north-facing valleys. Special air quality statements remain in place.

Story continues

FiretstatsAug16

"Smoke conditions are expected to be variable across the province," says Environment Canada in the air quality advisory. "Some areas may receive rain that will reduce the smoke in the short term."

As of Monday evening, there are 265 fires active across the province, mostly in the Interior. The province has seen more than 1,500 fires so far this year, which is more than double the total number of fires we saw in all of 2020.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across British Columbia.