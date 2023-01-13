Heat drop FTX partnership following cryptocurrency company's bankruptcy trial, rename arena

Tyler Greenawalt
·2 min read

The Miami Heat will no longer play at FTX Arena after a federal bankruptcy judge retroactively ended Miami-Dade County's naming rights agreement with the cryptocurrency company.

The two sides originally agreed to a 19-year, $135 million deal to change the name of the building from American Airlines Arena to FTX Arena in 2021. But following the collapse of FTX and the subsequent trials and hearings revolving around the company and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, the team and the county requested to be let out of the arrangement in November.

“The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing,” the Heat said in a joint statement with Miami-Dade County. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”

That request was officially approved Wednesday, and all signage of FTX will be removed from the arena. The Heat announced on Friday that the arena will be called Miami-Dade Arena until a new naming-rights partner is found.

"Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that until such time as there is a new naming rights partner, to refer to the arena as Miami-Dade Arena," a Heat statement reads.

The statement arrived a day after the Heat and the county released a statement saying they're working "aggressively to identify a new naming rights partner."

Tom Brady, Steph Curry among celebrities embroiled in FTX controversy

The FTX scandal spans multiple industries and has affected the sports world more than just where the Heat play their home games.

Stars like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors star Stepenh Curry could be facing potential violations after they appeared in various FTX advertisements prior to its collapse. Investors have also reportedly sued many of FTX's celebrity endorsers such as Brady, Curry and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Court documents later showed Brady, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft owned significant shares in the now-bankrupt company.

Lakers, Clippers also play at a cryptocurrency-named arena

The Heat aren't the only team to take crypto money.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers renamed their home arena from the Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena around the same time the Heat switched to FTX Arena in 2021. That deal is for 20 years and $700 million.

FTX will no longer hold the naming rights to the Miami Heat&#39;s home arena. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
FTX will no longer hold the naming rights to the Miami Heat's home arena. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Many Long COVID Symptoms Resolve Within a Year, Study Suggests

    At least among people who had mild COVID-19.

  • Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness. The Nets are playing their first game since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained knee ligament. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris would start in Durant's place. The game matches the top two teams in the Eastern C

  • NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Abdul-Jabbar is the only 19-time All-Star in NBA history. James and Kobe Bryant are 18-time selections, and James entered Thursday 423 points away from passing Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s

  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37, Thunder top 76ers 133-114

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 133-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games, but this was perhaps their signature win of the season. The Thunder were a solid 13-9 at home, but won just their sixth road game of the season. They got a little bit of something from everyone. Jaylin Williams and Tre Mann each scored 14 points. Oklahoma City also av

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve with a rib issue after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

    Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti