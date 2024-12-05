Heat break franchise assist record in blowout win over Lakers

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the third quarter and the Miami Heat set a franchise record for assists in beating the Los Angeles Lakers 134-93 on Wednesday night.

The Heat had 42 assists, one more than the previous mark of 41 against Portland on March 29. They tied another franchise record with 24 3-pointers, and the 41-point margin of victory was the third-biggest in team history.

Jimmy Butler scored 17 points and Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

LeBron James scored 29 points for the Lakers, who have lost six of eight — their last two by a combined 70 points. Rui Hachimura added 14 for the Lakers.

CELTICS 130, PISTONS 120

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 28 points with nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds to lead Boston to their ninth victory in 10 games, a victory over Detroit.

Derrick White had 14 points and 11 assists and Payton Pritchard scored 19 points off the bench for Boston. The Celtics scored 12 straight to take an 18-4 lead less than four minutes into the game and led by 20.

The Celtics held a a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, when Detroit hit four straight 3-pointers to come within eight points, 109-101, and force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to put Brown back in. The Pistons cut it to five in the final minute on Tobias Harris’ 3-pointer, but Pritchard’s 3 sealed it.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for Detroit. Harris also scored 27 points, and Malik Beasley had 23 off the bench.

MAGIC 106, 76ERS 102

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 35 points and Jalen Suggs had 17 to lead Orlando to a win over Philadelphia.

Wagner made 12 of 23 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and converted all 10 free throws to lead the Magic past the short-handed Sixers.

Philadelphia was not at full strength. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry sat out due to injuries or rest.

An expected Eastern Conference favorite in the preseason, the Sixers dropped to 5-15. Coach Nick Nurse said there was a chance Embiid, who has played only four games this season, could play Friday when the teams play again in Philadelphia.

Wagner scored 25 points through three quarters before snapping a tie game in the fourth and helping the Magic stretch the lead.

Suggs hit four of Orlando’s eight 3-pointers.

Jared McCain, Philadelphia’s first-round pick who has emerged as an early Rookie of the Year candidate, scored 24 points. Tyrese Maxey had 16.

NETS 99, PACERS 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 26 points, Nic Claxton had 16 and Brooklyn beat Indiana to end a three-game losing streak.

Shake Milton had 15 points off the bench for the Nets.

T.J. McConnell had 14 points for Indiana, and Tyrese Haliburton had 13. The Pacers have lost four in a row and seven of 10.

After Indiana’s Pascal Siakam scored four consecutive points to tie it at 80 with 8:08 left, the Nets responded with a 10-0 run — making it 90-80 on Jaylen Wilson’s basket with 5:57 remaining.

HAWKS 119, BUCKS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Atlanta halted Milwaukee’s winning streak at seven games.

De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points, Trae Young 17, Bogdan Bogdanovic 15, Onyeka Okongwu 13 and Zaccharie Risacher 12 as the Hawks extended their winning streak to five games. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 25 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points off the bench. Taurean Prince, the league’s leading 3-point shooter had seven points in the first quarter for Milwaukee, but didn’t score again until late in the fourth, finishing with 10 points.

The Hawks improved to 12-11 while Milwaukee slipped to 11-10. The teams are neck-and-neck for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

TIMBERWOLVES 108, CLIPPERS 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julius Randle scored 16 of his 20 points in the first quarter, Anthony Edwards added 16 and Minnesota rolled to a victory over Los Angeles.

Randle had all of his points in the first half, including four 3-pointers, to help Minnesota win its third straight after losing four in a row. The Timberwolves were up by 27 at halftime and their largest lead was 41 in the second half.

Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 18 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 14 points.

The Clippers had their nine-game home winning streak snapped.

