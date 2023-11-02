Heat blows 16-point lead vs. Nets, loses fourth straight to fall to 1-4. Takeaways and details

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 109-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center to open a three-game homestand. The Heat (1-4) continues the homestand on Friday against the Washington Wizards in its first group play game of the in-season tournament:

After a winless three-game trip, coach Erik Spoelstra called this an “important week” for the Heat. Well, that week started with a bad loss to an injury-depleted Nets team to extend the Heat’s losing skid to four games.

The Nets were without three starters for Wednesday’s game in Miami, missing starting center Nic Claxton (sprained left ankle), starting guard Spencer Dinwiddie (sprained left ankle)and starting forward Cameron Johnson (strained left calf).

The Heat looked to be in control, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half before entering halftime with a 56-46 advantage despite committing 13 first-half turnovers.

The Heat also pulled ahead by 15 points with 4:37 left in the third quarter.

But then things turned in the wrong direction for the Heat, as the short-handed Nets went on a big 37-15 run to rally and take a seven-point lead with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter behind a barrage of three-pointers.

Brooklyn made eight of its first 13 three-point attempts of the second half and shot 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) from three-point range in the final two quarters to complete the comeback. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith led the rally by scoring all 15 of his points Wednesday in the second half on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

The Heat, which entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead, lost the fourth quarter 34-22.

The Heat shot just 9 of 24 (37.5 percent) from the field and 3 of 11 (27.3 percent) in the fourth quarter during its late-game collapse.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with a game-high 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting on threes.

Also for the Heat, Bam Adebayo contributed 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 14 rebounds, and wing Jimmy Butler totaled 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and three assists.

The problem is the rest of the Heat’s roster besides Adebayo, Butler and Herro combined for just 34 points on 12-of-40 (30 percent) shooting from the field.

Mikal Bridges finished with a team-high 21 points for the Nets, along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Heat’s 1-4 start is its worst five-game start since opening the 2007-08 season at 0-5.

The Heat has opened the season by missing multiple rotation players in each of its first five games.

In the opener, the Heat was without Josh Richardson and Haywood Highsmith because of injuries.

In the second game, the Heat was without Caleb Martin, Richardson and Highsmith because of injuries.

In the third game, the Heat was without Jimmy Butler (rest), and Kevin Love, Highsmith, Martin, and Richardson because of injuries.

In the fourth game, the Heat was without Bam Adebayo, Highsmith and Martin because of injuries.

And in the fifth game on Wednesday, the Heat played without Martin and Love. Martin missed his fourth straight game because of lingering left knee pain and Love missed his second game of the season because of a left shoulder contusion.

The Heat is hoping this season doesn’t turn into a repeat of last regular season, when Miami finished with the second-most missed games in the NBA (289) due to injury based on Spotrac’s injury tracker. But the Heat has already faced injury issues to begin this season.

“I’m not going to talk about anybody’s injuries anymore,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame Wednesday when asked about Butler’s right knee tendinitis that initially had him on the injury report before playing against the Nets. “If anybody is hurt, if they’re not available, all they have to do is focus on being available. That’s it. I’m not talking about any injuries or who’s in or who’s out. I know who’s playing tonight. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. made his second NBA start for the short-handed Heat.

With Love, the Heat’s usual starting forward, out because of a shoulder injury, the Heat inserted Jaquez into the starting unit alongside the four other usual Heat starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. This comes a few days after the 22-year-old made his first NBA start in Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first quarter was eventful for Jaquez, who scored zero points after shooting 0 of 5 from the field and 0 of 4 from three-point range in the opening period. But he made an impact on the other end with two steals and one block in the first quarter.

After an 0-of-7 shooting start, Jaquez scored his first points of the night on a put-back layup with 8:11 left in the third quarter.

Jaquez closed the loss with two points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting on threes.

Meanwhile, second-year Heat forward Nikola Jovic remained out of the Heat’s rotation. He did not play despite being available. receiving his third DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) in the first five games of the season.

The good news for the Heat is forward Haywood Highsmith was able to make his season debut after missing the first four games because of a knee injury.

Highsmith, who sat out the first week of regular-season games due to a sprained left knee he suffered in the preseason, finished his season debut with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

After shooting an ultra-efficient 9 of 15 (60 percent) on threes in the preseason, Highsmith shot 3 of 4 in his first action of the regular season on Wednesday.

“He’s improved so much in the last two years,” Spoelstra said of Highsmith, “and he just continues to improve with his work ethic and he worked to get himself in this position to be able to be available.”

The rest of the Heat’s four-man bench rotation against the Nets included Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson and Thomas Bryant.

Despite the ugly loss, it was a meaningful day for Spoelstra.

Not only did Spoelstra turn 53 on Wednesday, but Wednesday’s loss also marked 1,200th regular-season game — all with the Heat.

Spoelstra is just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000 or more games with only franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) and Al Attles (Golden State Warriors).

Wednesday’s loss dropped Spoelstra’s record on his birthday to 5-3 and snapped a four-game winning streak on his birthday.