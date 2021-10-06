Heat Biologics Appoints Paul Tebbey as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced the appointment of Paul Tebbey, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Portfolio Strategy.



Dr. Tebbey is a pharmaceutical development strategy leader with over 25 years of healthcare and management experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors at companies such as Abbvie, Baxter, Centocor/Johnson & Johnson and Wyeth/Pfizer. Dr. Tebbey’s research, development and commercial launch experiences include novel monoclonal antibodies (STELARA® first-in-IL-12/23 class, REMICADE® & HUMIRA® anti-TNF mAbs), complex vaccines (PREVNAR® novel conjugated vaccine, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus), biosimilars as well as targeted oncolytic small molecules (VENCLEXTA®). Dr. Tebbey received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from East Carolina University School of Medicine where his research focused on T lymphocyte cell signaling, immunosuppression and transformation and completed his postdoctoral studies at Vanderbilt University focusing on the regulation of gene expression. Dr. Tebbey’s publications include over 40 peer-reviewed articles that span immunology, immune-mediated and infectious diseases, clinical trial design as well as pharmaceutical strategy planning and brand success.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “Paul’s background and proven track record will help advance our current and planned clinical programs, as well as our extensive ongoing R&D and emerging biosecurity initiatives.”

Paul Tebbey further noted, “I am excited to join Heat Biologics at this exciting time. Heat has developed a robust clinical platform spanning both oncology and infectious diseases. On the R&D front, I look forward to helping advance numerous, value-driving clinical programs as well as Skunkworx, which is utilizing integrated computational and bioinformatic analysis with the goal of accelerating the speed and reducing the costs associated with drug development.”

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements regarding Dr. Tebbey’s background and proven track record helping advance Heat’s current and planned clinical programs, as well as its extensive ongoing R&D and emerging biosecurity initiatives and Dr. Tebbey helping advance numerous, value-driving clinical programs as well as Skunkworx, which is utilizing integrated computational and bioinformatic analysis with the goal of accelerating the speed and reducing the costs associated with drug development. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability to successfully integrate Dr. Tebbey into the management team and derive the anticipated contributions from Dr. Tebbey, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, especially in light of COVID-19, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities and its cash and short-term investments providing significant runway to fund Heat’s current clinical programs and further expand Heat’s therapeutic portfolio , its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

