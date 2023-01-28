Heat beats Magic, moves six games above .500 at 50-game mark

The Heat on Friday reached the 50-game mark of its season in a position that it wasn’t necessarily sure it would reach before February: six games above .500.

That normally wouldn’t be anything remarkable for this franchise, but it’s at least something in a season that has been a slog, with a 7-11 start and a bunch of bad losses.

Miami (28-22) got there by rallying from an eight-point deficit early in the fourth to beat the visiting Orlando Magic, 110-105. Miami scored a season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter.

The Heat got 29 points from Jimmy Butler and a huge lift from Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

Butler’s first points of the fourth quarter were huge: a driving layup and foul that put Miami up 102-98 with 1:29 left.

His second basket of the fourth was even bigger: a downhill floater to put the Heat ahead 106-101 with 34 seconds to go.

Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 7 assists and 6 rebounds, including a layup with just under three minutes left, following an Adebayo block on the other end. He also hit two free throws to put the Heat ahead 104-98 with 58 seconds left.

Vincent (11 points) hit two threes early in the fourth to pull the Heat out of an 81-73 hole early in the quarter.

Strus hit his first four three-pointers and scored eight of his 17 in the fourth quarter.

And credit Martin, who was disruptive defensively - particularly in the fourth - and added six points in the final quarter.

He scored on driving layups on consecutive possessions in transition, the second of which left Miami ahead 92-87 with just over six minutes left.

Martin scored 13 and pestered the Magic on a night the Magic committed 20 turnovers. Miami scored 32 points off those turnovers.

Martin had one of the defensive plays of the game, blocking a Markelle Fultz layup with the Heat ahead by three and 3:50 left. Then he had a big driving layup to put the Heat up four with two minutes to go.

The Heat turned an eight-point fourth quarter deficit into a five-point lead before Butler or Adebayo scored in the fourth. Then Butler and Adebayo helped bring them home.

The scoring of Martin, Strus and Vincent was necessary, to offset the struggles of others.

Victor Oladipo opened 0 for 6 and closed 1 for 8.

Kyle Lowry, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in five games, shot 2 for 6.

Tyler Herro (10 points) struggled through a 4 for 12 night but hit two big free throws to put the Heat up 109-105 with 11 seconds to go.

An early 10-2 lead quickly evaporated, undone by a 22-9 Magic run that left the Magic ahead 31-26 after a quarter. That lead grew to double digits, and Orlando led 59-50 at the half, thanks in large part to 17 points from backup guard Cole Anthony and 3 for 18 Heat three-point shooting.

Miami surged ahead in the third before another offensive lull ended any momentum. Orlando ended the third on a 10-0 run and went to the fourth ahead 79-73. That lead grew to eight before Vincent helped lead Miami back.

This was the first game in the season series, and Orlando entered with a losing record (19-29) but a dangerous mix of size (a Heat shortcoming) and athleticism.

It didn’t help that Miami continued its season-long struggle from three-point range.

That continued Friday, with Miami opening 1 for 9 on threes 4 for 26 on shots outside the paint. Miami finished 10 for 33 on three pointers (30.3 percent).

Erik Spoelstra went 10 deep, using Haywood Highsmith as a 10th man three nights after he played very well against Boston, including suffocating defense and four threes in four attempts.

“He’s putting together more impactful minutes and that stays in your mind,” Spoelstra said.

For the Magic, Anthony, Franz Wagner and first overall draft pick Paolo Banchero scored 19 apiece.

Miami entered 7-7 at home against teams that entered Friday with a losing record. Make it 8-7 after Friday.

The Heat now embarks on a four-game road trip beginning Sunday in Charlotte, followed by games in Cleveland, at the Knicks and at Minnesota.