Heat again without Tyler Herro for Game 2 of Finals. Caleb Martin, Cody Zeller available

Despite being listed as out on the eve of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, there remained a chance that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro could be upgraded on the injury report in time to play on Sunday night.

But Herro has been definitively ruled out for Game 2 of the Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Herro has not played since breaking his right hand in the opening game of the team’s playoff run.

However, Caleb Martin (illness) and Cody Zeller (sprained right foot) will be available to play for the Heat on Sunday after initially being listed as questionable for Game 2.

The hope is still that Herro will be able to come back at some point during the Finals, with his next opportunity for a return coming in Game 3 on Wednesday in Miami.

Herro, 23, underwent surgery on his right hand, his shooting hand, on April 21. At that time, the Heat announced Herro would miss a minimum of six weeks.

This past Friday marked six weeks since the surgery.

Herro suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball in the final minute of the first half of Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16. Herro initially wore a cast on his hand after the surgery before having it replaced by a brace, and he was cleared to resume basketball activities about two weeks ago.

Herro, a fixture in the Heat’s starting lineup, closed the regular season as the Heat’s third-leading scorer with 20.1 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent shooting on threes. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were the only Heat players who averaged more points than Herro.

Herro’s four-year, $130 million extension that he signed with the Heat in October begins next season.

The Heat also remains without guard Victor Oladipo, who tore the patellar tendon in his left knee in the first round of the playoffs.